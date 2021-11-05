Protecting the shoreline and maintaining the island way of life on Key Biscayne will be direct and indirect results over the next few decades when the U.S. Army Corps eventually makes the announcement Village officials expected this past Thursday.

On Friday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Jacksonville district said the announcement was delayed due to IT requirements. Village officials said the final decision likely will come next week.

During a Wednesday night Town Hall at the Community Center, and broadcast via Zoom, Village Manager Steve Williamson and Chief Resiliency and Sustainability Officer Dr. Roland Samimy gave residents a preview of how the shoreline would be enforced and how the higher vegetated dunes might eventually look by 2031 under the Tentatively Selected Plan the island is currently in.

The sponsor of the Corps’ once-in-50 years opportunity is Miami-Dade County, which has been part of the federal shoreline protection plan since 1974.

Flooding from storms and impending sea level rise are the two primary threats to Key Biscayne’s beach but keeping insurance rates to a minimum and protecting property values are essential, Dr. Samimy said.

The Tentatively Selected Plan is a $120 million investment, with the Corps providing the bulk of the construction along the 1.2 miles of oceanside beach. The Feds would be responsible for approximately 65 percent of the costs, with the remaining 35 percent divided among the Village, county and state in some form.

The investment calls for four lines of defense:

1. Periodic beach re-nourishment, calling for approximately $60 million of the $120 million total

2. Dune enhancement and reinforcement with a buried sheet pile seawall and a concrete cap to reinforce the dunes

3. Protective tie-back systems along the north and south of the Village

4. Complete vegetation of the dunes with walkover crossovers in some areas, preserving and enhancing the existing ecosystem and marine plants and fauna.

“It’s a juggling act as to the location of the dune, the location of private property ...,” Dr. Samimy said, noting that the distance of the water on narrow shorelines and wider shorelines will make it challenging.

It’s all about “maintaining the existing beach, just at a higher elevation,” he said.

Some dunes could rise to 5 feet, and perhaps 7 feet, in some locations.

The expected Summary Report by the Army Corps of Engineers will determine if the project is feasible for Key Biscayne. From there, the community will have 30 days to review their plan and provide feedback and other Town Hall meetings before the federal agency can move the village from the “tentative” plan to the “selected” plan.

Then, next October, the Chief of Engineers will issue a report to Congress. But it’s not over yet: sometime between 2022 and 2029, authorization and appropriation of funds through the Water Resources Development Act is the final step before the project design and construction is expected to take place from 2027 to 2031.

The Corps’ work would take place on the oceanside of Crandon Boulevard, while the village would work on the bayside areas and inland, likely using some of the $100 million in General Obligation Bond money approved last November by city voters.

The project “should benefit us several decades down the road,” Williamson said.

“It’s a matter of striving to maintain our way of life,” Dr. Samimy said.