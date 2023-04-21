Knowing where you stand, in comparison to others, has always been the American way, it seems.

Comparing where you live, in relation to the national average, also can be enlightening, some say fun.

According to a recent blog by UpHomes, some fascinating statistics emerge regarding "The Cost of Living in Key Biscayne."

First of all, the cost of living in the "Island Paradise" is 115% higher than the national average.

That means that not only are the housing costs more expensive, but the cost of goods and services are, too.

But, of course, individuals living here have a higher income than the rest of the nation to afford those costs and live comfortably and lavishly, the report said.

Some residents likely will find it difficult to agree on all the data, which varies from different sources, but the February UpHomes report is fairly current.

Here is the average cost of incomes and services on Key Biscayne, compared to the national average, at a glance:

Median annual income (household): $167,990 (national average $70,784)

Median home value: $1.6 million (national average $348,079)

Average rent: $2,154 (national average $1,169)

Natural gas (thermal): $136/month (national average $100)

Electricity: $177.44/month (national average $165.76)

Transportation (gas): $4/gallon (national average $3.45)

How the report from UpHomes, a real estate and marketing company, breaks down the categories:

Income

The median annual income for households on Key Biscayne is $167,990, and the average yearly income is even higher, around $226,000, making the average annual income on the island higher than the rest of the nation, and the residents here are in the upper tier of wealth.

In 2022, the average unemployment rate on Key Biscayne was 2.55%, with the state of Florida being at 2.8%, according to homefacts. These rates are lower than the national average of 3.5%, meaning that most of the population is employed here.

Housing Costs

The median home value in Key Biscayne is around $1.6 million, almost four times the national median home value. But, there are other expenses to protect and insure your home.

For instance:

- Cost of weather-protecting windows and doors is $64 per exterior door, $94 per interior door, and $100 per window;

- The average cost of raising a home is $6,000;

- The average cost of weather protection insurance in the Miami area is $3,927 per year;

- The national average to hurricane-proof a house for those living in storm-prone areas is $25,000 to $50,000.

Utilities

The average cost of utilities on Key Biscayne is around $5,000 a year, almost $3,000 more than the national average.

The energy bill costs residents an average of $177 monthly, plus in many cases, adding on for water, sewage and trash removal.

Food

Key Biscayne food prices are 21% higher than the national average.

The average household in Key Biscayne spends about $10,230 on food annually, with individuals spending around $3,520.

Not only are the cost of groceries much higher here, but restaurant prices are as well, with a family easily spending $450 on a meal with drinks. These high costs are partly due to the Village being situated on an island, higher rents or restauranteurs and shipping and handling being more difficult and expensive, but also the cost of living here in general.

Transportation

The average gas price on Key Biscayne is about $4 per gallon, most of the time higher, once again exceeding the national average cost. Although many neighborhoods here are very walk-able, a vehicle is necessary to travel off the island.

The island does have a bus system that can make your travel cheaper with a ride ranging from $2 to $6, but most of the population has their car for convenience.

The report failed to mention the Freebee rides in the Village, a significant benefit for island residents.

Healthcare

The cost of healthcare on Key Biscayne is currently around 13% higher than the national average, depending upon your insurance and if you have any, the report said. Doctor visits, procedures and medications can add up very quickly.

A sample of medical visits on Key Biscayne:

- Doctor: $115

- Dentist: $99

- Vision: $107

- Prescriptions: $461

Numerous other reports also point out other eye-opening statistical data for Key Biscayne.

For example, a 24/7 Wall Street report notes that the median household income is 9.1 times less than the median home value.

Child care adds thousands of dollars to overall spending costs, the report said.

On Key Biscayne, the average annual cost of childcare for two children -- one 4-year-old and one 8-year-old was the example given -- is $13,479, about $1,300 more than the state average of $12,134.

Across the U.S., childcare expenses for two children averages $15,853 per year.

As far as transportation, 82% of Key Biscayne's commuters drive to work, compared to 85% of commuters nationwide.

An estimated 70.10% of workers commute to jobs outside of the island, a larger share than the 43.7% of commuters nationwide who work in different locales.

The average commute on Key Biscayne is 26 minutes, just below the 26.6-minute national average.

And, based on gas, public transit and vehicle maintenance, it is estimated that a single person on the Key spends $8,104 a year on transportation, less than the national average of $9,760.

When it comes to health care costs, the 24/7 Wall Street reports indicate the average spent for a single adult on Key Biscayne is $4,064 per year, compared to the $4,213 state average and $4,266 national average.

Finally, when it comes to the total annual cost of housing, food, child care, transportation, health care, taxes and other necessities, a single adult on Key Biscayne would spend $37,287 a year, about the same as the average annual cost of living in Florida of $36,375, yet less than the national average of $38,433.

Do the numbers lie? It's fun to compare.

For the complete UpHomes report, click here.