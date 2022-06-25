Biscayne Bay has always been a playful, backyard water park for "Capt. Mo" Estevez, a popular inshore and flats fishing guide for Miami Bonefishing at Key Biscayne's Crandon Park Marina.

But, the Miami native wasn't too surprised after reading a recent report that linked drugs to the fish in those waters.

"It's scary, but not shocking," he said, joking that there must be a lot of people who use drugs among the 2.5 million-plus Miami-Dade County residents.

It's more about pharmaceuticals, rather than the "hard stuff," as evidence was pointed out in a three-year study by researchers at Florida International University, which showed Valium, antibiotics and blood pressure medications, for example, in the blood and tissue of bonefish in Biscayne Bay and the Florida Keys. One fish showed 17 different drugs.

"Is it dangerous? Maybe it is, I just don't know," Estevez said. "I don't think if I eat a couple of fish that I'll have antidepressants raging through me. At least, I hope not."

The research, funded by Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, a Miami-based conservation group, indicates a serious problem with ocean contamination from human wastewater.

"These findings are truly alarming," said Dr. Jennifer Rehage, a coastal and fish ecologist, and an associate professor in Earth and Environment studies at FIU, in a news release. "Pharmaceuticals are an invisible threat, unlike algal blooms or turbid waters. Yet these results tell us that they are a formidable threat to our fisheries, and highlight the pressing need to address our longstanding wastewater infrastructure issues."

Recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill allowing for $20 million to be earmarked toward cleaning and preserving Biscayne Bay. Whether or not that money goes to improving water treatment or purification systems remains to be seen.2

Researchers at FIU have taken blood and tissue samples from 93 bonefish in Biscayne Bay and the Florida Keys since 2018, when the study began. They found that each bonefish -- a species which tends to live in shallow, inshore water with about a 20-year lifespan -- had an average of seven pharmaceuticals present, including blood pressure medications, antidepressants, prostate treatment medications, antibiotics and pain relievers.

The good news is that bonefish, a popular fly and light tackle gamefish, has been stamped as a catch-and-release species in Florida since 2013. The real problem, however, is what other fish are digesting and storing.

Ed Killer, a veteran outdoors columnist for a group of Treasure Coast newspapers, including The Stuart News, said there is reason to be concerned, especially since researchers found drugs in bonefish prey, such as crabs, shrimp and finfish.

"The concept (of the FIU study), it scares me because it talks about drugs being found in bonefish ... the fish, they're bio-accumulators, meaning the more they eat, the more they store toxins in their skin," he said.

"A small shrimp is negligible in size and they live a short lifespan. But, for a bigger fish, say a 40-pound king mackerel, not only is there high mercury content, but there's these antibiotics ... they eat other things that are (also exposed to drugs and what bonefish feed on)."

Killer recalled writing a column about 20 years ago regarding high cocaine levels in the Po River in Italy.

"There was enough cocaine in that river that you'd be high from just a scoop of water. It's happening everywhere, and that's just one substance," he said.

Killer said the potential ramifications should be taken at a high level of consideration.

"Say you catch a snook, 28-32 inches (legal in Florida in-season) to take home for dinner… My girlfriend and I just caught a couple before the season closed, and they were like 12 pounds, probably been swimming 7-8 years, and eating other organisms and absorbing chemicals all that time.

"Cooking them up, some things break down and some don't; we have to know which (drugs) don't. Now, say you eat 5, 6, 7 pounds a year. How it affects you ... I think it's a serious problem."

The American Heart Association, incidentally, recommends eating fish twice a week as part of a healthy diet.

Killer said the research was "interesting" when it came to studying bonefish.

"But, is it in sheepshead, trout, Spanish mackerel ... things you catch to eat? We don't know that," he said, hoping to see further study as to the effects, if any, the drugs in fish have on humans. "At this point, I'm a dum-dum, I guess, but I'm eating only a small amount in a year."

Killer said when it comes to offshore fish, such as Mahi Mahi, there likely would be far less chance of having "toxins or psychosomatic drugs" in those because "they grow very fast and would be pretty clean.

"A 40- or 50-pounder would be less than a year old," he said.

According to a report by MSN, Florida has some 4,000 wastewater treatment plants. The problem begins when humans swallow a prescription drug and then the leftover medicine doesn't process completely in the bathroom.

"It's a combination of things, I suspect," said Estevez, who recently returned from a fishing expedition out of Black Point Marina in Homestead. "I had thought it was just flushing (pills down) the toilet, but I had a doctor onboard a couple months ago and he said that we tend to release the drugs through fecal and urine, and down here, there's just too many people. I don't know to what extent the water treatment process is, but a lot of it is coming from the sewer."

Dr. Rehage said those treatment facilities are outdated and are not meant to deal with pharmaceuticals.

"So we don't have the right equipment and the right legislation, the rules, the treatment, and it's escalating and it's exploding right in front of our faces," she said in the MSN report.

Then, of course, there's talk of plastics being ingested by fish, high levels of fecal content at especially crowded beaches, and the occasional red tide and other smelly algae blooms, all of which spells trouble for Florida's ecosystem.

Veteran angler Tom Webber has seen the fish disappear -- just like his charter fishing business at Crandon Park Marina did after 14 years.

"My opinion? I'm not surprised," said Webber, regarding the study of drugs in fish, but there were other indicators.

"The reason I don't charter anymore is there's no (sea)grass (for the fish to feed on) in Biscayne Bay. ... (we) used to catch 400 tarpon a season, then it was down to 40 ... they've destroyed the Bay."

As far as eating fish, he has found options.

"I don't eat them from the Bay," Webber said. "I didn't like keeping anything from the Bay, anyway, not only from the pollution, but then the fish stocks go down.

"I literally buy like, from Key West Shrimp, or other fish markets," he said. "But I don't know if it's been caught in the Bay or not. I just don't think about it. "

Now working as a venture capital associate in the cryptocurrency market up the coast in Hollywood, Webber still finds time to take out his 22-foot boat and enjoy the sport he's loved for 25 years.

"I moved on from bonefish," he said. "The freeze we had (in January) killed half the population in the Bay. But, they're coming back -- drugs or not."