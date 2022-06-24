Suarez’s resolution to bring back the Rickenbacker ‘Plan Z’ development proposal deferred until July

Six months after Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levin Cava rescinded a proposed private-public revitalization plan for the Rickenbacker Causeway over procedural concerns, and called for a restart of the procurement process (RFP), Miami Mayor Francis Suarez formally pushed on Thursday for the county to bring it back to the table.

Plan Z would've allowed a private owner, in a partnership with the count, to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the Rickenbacker Causeway, a 5.4 mile toll road that connects mainland motorists to the Miami Seaquarium, Virginia Key Beach, Miami Marine Stadium, the Basin of Biscayne Bay, Crandon Park and Crandon Park Marina and the Village of Key Biscayne.

The proposal also called for replacing the Bear Cut Bridge and upgrading bike lanes to shield the safety of cyclists.

In December, Cava wrote a memo saying that rescinding the Plan Z proposal would give the county time to determine if federal funding is available for the project, develop the proposal further, engage stakeholders more thoroughly, and complete the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process.

During Thursday's City of Miami Commission meeting, Suarez sponsored a resolution calling for the city to support Plan Z, and to encourage the county to restore the original plan.

The proposal also called for the Plan Z developers to consult with the city for their feedback on the project’s design. Miami owns land along the causeway, including Virginia Key Beach and Miami Marine Stadium.

Suarez’s proposal was deferred by the commission until July. No reason was given. Calls to the Mayor's office, City of Miami Commissioner Chairwoman King and Commissioners Carollo and Commissioner Russell seeking comment were not returned.

The Rickenbacker Causeway is regularly used by cyclists. The Plan Z proposal included an 8 foot lane for bicycles. It also called for bridges to be replaced and with a wider causeway, an observation deck, a gift shop and other recreational amenities.

Architect Bernard Zyscovich designed and championed the $500 million no-bid deal in exchange for ownership of the causeway and its contracts and its tools.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado, whose district covers the causeway, recommended canceling the procurement process and starting over. Before Suarez’s proposal was shelved for a month, she submitted a note saying the process needed a “refresh,” and she proposed creating a working group of key stakeholders in Key Biscayne, Miami and Miami-Dade County “to set out the priorities and develop a detailed survey of all the elements to be considered in the project."

Regalado said Miami-Dade County, Key Biscayne and Miami are all interested in improving safety for all users of the Rickenbacker Causeway.

"The challenge with the unsolicited proposal was not the details of it as we never really got into those, but the process, which effectively shut down useful conversations about what we do and don’t want to see happen," Regalado said in her note. "My recommendation has been to bring the major stakeholders to the table to talk about our priorities and evaluate all options.

“No matter what we eventually do on the Rickenbacker,” she added, “we need an active partnership with the municipalities on both sides of the causeway. I welcome the city’s interest in that conversation."