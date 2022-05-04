Summer camp volunteer opportunities for island teens

Touching Miami with Love, a non-profit organization in Overtown, is looking for volunteers ages 16-18 to work with summer campers, lead, and assist in various activities throughout the summer camp.

“They are one of the best run not-for-profits I have ever worked with,” said Key resident Amy Zambrano. “They utilize teen volunteers year-round, and my daughters have both worked there for years.”

TML runs all-day summer camps for kids since there is no school and many parents’ work. The camps run 5-days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Teens willing to volunteer can do so in s minimum two-hour time blocks and whatever days they can commit to work.

Volunteers must be between the ages of 16 to 18, and will be required to submit an application and participate in an interview, as well as a background check. They will earn community service hours.

The camps where help is needed:

- June 27 – July 1

- July 5 – July 8

- July 26 – July 30

For more information, email Corinthia Coffey at corinthia@touchingmiamiwithlove.org

To learn more about Touching Miami with Love, click here.