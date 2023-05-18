Summer camps offer the children of Key Biscayne opportunities for both fun and educational enrichment

Summer camps on Key Biscayne have traditionally combined fun with an educational component, a perfect way to exercise the muscles and the mind.

One camp, in particular, stands out, and for all the right reasons.

Some 100 kids usually attend the Key Biscayne Nature Center’s Summer Camp by the Sea, where they’ll hike, examine native plants, learn about eliminating single-use plastics, and even dissect squid and sharks.

Sixty of those kids will attend the four-week camp via a $2,500 scholarship through the Michael Scholz Memorial Charitable Foundation, which has for the past 20 years assisted underprivileged families in Miami.

“Some of these kids live five miles from the coast, yet never have seen the beach,” said Theodora Long, the longtime executive director of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center at Crandon Park.

“So, when they come over the bridge, it’s a big ‘Wow!’ moment for them.”

Long said they’ll learn to swim, kayak and paddleboard, and even enjoy a day of fishing.

“It’s quite wonderful,” she said. “They find it all fascinating. They think they died and went to heaven.”

Now, kids who once attended the Nature Center’s camps are now bringing their own kids to camp, she said, adding: “You have no idea how (these types of camps) can impact someone’s life.”

Several summer camps on Key Biscayne share a uniqueness to Biscayne Bay, such as rowing, kiteboarding, marine biology and sailing.

At the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, for example, youngsters from in and out of the community come to learn the nuances of sailing, a sport that expands to high school, college and international regattas, from Italy to Spain to Holland.

“A lot of them got their start here,” said Vickie Gaston, a member of the Yacht Club’s Waterfront Amenities and Sail- ing Committee who helps plan the summer programs, and who learned to sail here “a few decades ago.”

“It’s the best program on Biscayne Bay and we have the best location to launch the boats,” she said.

One of the major programs is oriented for children 6-11.

Within that group are the younger Hobie Explorers, who not only learn about sailing but also get to explore mangroves and learn about the sea environment, including starfish and sea urchins.

Beginner classes for children ages 8-12 take place on an Opti (short for “Optimist”) dinghy boat; intermediates ages 8-13 learn additional skills, such as rules, tactics and racing, also on an Opti; and teens 13-18 with more experience will get to try the larger Laser Club 420 boats.

“They all have a supervised certified instructor, some are bilingual, but it’s all structured and safe,” Gaston said.

In addition, there is a Hobie Cat program, which has nothing to do with racing – just leisurely fun sailing in Biscayne Bay, and learning about marine science, mangroves and sandbars.

There also is a new Land Sharks program for ages 5-10, with a variety of activities, including tennis, arts and crafts, swimming, decorating baked goods, fishing off the seawall, and a little sailing.

Another camp that is unique to South Florida is Fashion Futures, a one-week immersive experience for high school students in mid-June who are interested in the different avenues of the fashion industry.

Marta Meyerhans, a Coconut Grove resident who specializes in fashion and luxury brand management, and teaches the history of fashion and art at Istituto Marangoni in Miami, runs the program. She said her campers meet at the luxurious Rubell Museum to visualize art and listen to speakers before moving on to Wynwood for the fashion portion.

They’ll learn from experts on how to build a fashion brand and how to take a concept from start to finish.

A fashion expert from Vogue will introduce ways to find a unique brand interest, and what has been successful or not successful in the past. Another expert, from Dolce & Gabbana, will speak about the global connection. Campers also will customize sneakers with a graffiti street artist.

“This helps those who are interested in the fashion industry, but are not sure where they’d fit,” said Meyerhans, who is opening her classes to high school students for the first time. “It’s a very unique, creative space for high school students; most are action-based. ... It’s going to be really cool.”

Miami has long been considered an international fashion capital for designers, models and fashionistas.

The camp takes place June 12-16 (more information at MUSEarchives.com).

Another camp that sits close to home is the annual week-long Marine Biology Camp, led by Professor Gerard Loisel, who has taught the subject for more than six decades (more than four of those decades on Key Biscayne) and was the host of the PBS-TV series “Marine Aquarium World.”

Campers will explore the intertidal zone at Bear Cut, learn about marine mammals, learn to tag fish for scientific research, and more. Field trips include visits to Bill Baggs State Park and the University of Miami’s Rosen- stiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science on Virginia Key.

The camp, like many others, is open to residents and non-residents.

Another local camp typifies the connection between fun and learning during the summer.

The Key Biscayne Community Church Day School Summer Camp, a 10-week program for toddlers to age 7, is being presented by Principal Diane Cellura beginning May 30. Children can attend all or part of the “Splish Splash Swim Camp,” but they must be registered in advance.

“The camp is organized to not only be a lot of fun, but to also include some educational and stimulating activities through sensory, STEAM activities, which include 3-D art and robotics,” Cellura wrote in a statement.

Themes change on a weekly basis and include activities such as swim lessons, arts and crafts, cooking, bounce houses, water slides, snow cones, and even a hot lunch. Sensory activities, “crazy science” and more relate to each theme.

Village Councilman Oscar Sardiñas, founder and president of the Key Biscayne Children & Education Foundation, which focuses on after-school enrichment curricula, applauds the progressive way the area’s summer camps have evolved to combine fun with learning new skills.

“It’s an incredible opportunity,” said Sardiñas, who recalls his own experience in what used to be typical “fun and games” camps. “It keeps the kids en- gaged to learn something, setting them up for the future.”

With such a variety of programs available, he said, the camps ensure children can learn a gamut of skills. “And that speaks to what is being done (for children) on this incredible island, and the incredible people putting on these camps. Fun, yes. Play, yes. But with an educational level.

“What we’re competing against is the daily digital deluge and replacing that with enriching, good times, fun times,” Sardiñas said. “I think we’re heading in the right direction.”