Like most everything else these days, even summer school is different, mostly due to the learning losses brought on by Covid-19 and the challenges of remote schooling. Summer Services this year will be geared to helping students get back on track after missing out on a “normal” school year.

It’s about accelerating students rather than remediating them.

The Summer 305 Services (Summer School) will be for grades K-8 and run from June 28th to July 30th. Shenandoah Elementary and Shenandoah Middle School Magnet will host these classes. The elementary school is located at 1023 SW 21st Ave. Miami, and the middle school is at 1950 19th St.

“Eligible students have all received an eligibility letter via email, in person or US Mail,” shared Michelle Coto, principal of KBK8.

Through a one-size-fits-none approach, M-DCPS’ “Summer 305” is designed with the whole child in mind, in order to address academic, physical and emotional needs. This summer school experience will meet the unprecedented needs of the students, both academic and emotional, caused by the pandemic and continue to address achievement/opportunity gaps.

The University of Miami offers a Summer Scholars Program July 4-23 for sophomores and juniors to explore their academic passions and experience life as a college student. This unique three-week program allows students to earn college credit.

UM’s Department of Atmospheric Sciences also offers a two week non-credit enrichment program, July 4-16, for freshmen, sophomores and juniors. Students will take an in-depth look at some of the most powerful storms on the planet - hurricanes - in the Hurricane Academy.

Schools usually make summer school recommendations for students based on Florida State Assessment (FSA) scores and classroom performance. However, after the disruption caused by COVID, the state Department of Education waived that rule.

The scores will still be used to understand where students stand, and where they need to focus their learning. Scores will not, however, be used punitively against the students.

FSA scores have not yet been announced for KB schools, but when they do come in, “they will be used in conjunction with other state/district assessments such as I-Read in order to identify students who will need intervention the next year,” according to Principal Coto.

Students attending Summer Services will be required to wear masks since the CDC has not changed that recommendation. “There has not been a definite decision for mask requirements for the fall as of today,” said Coto.

“The KBK8 administration, teachers, and staff look forward to having all Key Biscayne K-8 Center students back physically in August,” said Coto. “Parents should check the school website for all information pertaining to the 2021-2022 school year, as it will be updated frequently as new information arises.”

For the most current information regarding summer programs and the next school year, please click here.

For detailed information regarding Summer 305, please click here.