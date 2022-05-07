Summer vacation is almost here and with it comes a wider variety of camps on Key Biscayne, and surrounding areas, kids won’t have to leave the area this year to enjoy a wealth of activities right on Key Biscayne.

Summer camps in the 2022 post-pandemic world. After two years of limited -- or even a complete absence of -- summer camps, the fun and games are back in full force.

From art, exercise, dance, martial arts and math and science camps to sports-specific instruction in rowing, tennis, swimming and sailing, Islander News’ annual Summer Camp Guide shows what is available for youngsters from preschool to high school.

You will find from Picasso to Cousteau to the Little Mermaid, youngsters in the Village can stay motivated with camps that include preschool swim and sports, Broadway musical theater, dance and ballerina classes, marine biology and even a Brain Camp for Academic Success.

“We have a lot more camps this year and limited in registrations,” said Todd Hofferberth, Village of Key Biscayne's Director of Parks & Recreation.

Fourteen camps are listed on the Village website – and those do not include all the privately-run specific-sport camps, such as tennis, soccer, rowing or kiteboarding, or those from other private institutions.

But, in the wake of Omicron spreads, how safe are these outside and indoor camps -- most averaging three-hour sessions?

“We follow the protocols,” said Debbie Roa, the interim Head of School at St. Christopher's By-the-Sea Episcopal Montessori School, which will host one summer camp class for toddlers. Masks are not required for the little ones, like last summer.

“If parents had COVID, then their children stayed home,” she said. “If (the kids) were exposed, they stayed home and quarantined ... and if they were nice enough to tell us.”

Lately, pediatricians have seen a spike of strep throat, flu and high fever cases in and around Miami-Dade County.

“Everybody is thinking, ‘Oh no, it’s COVID!’ but at least they’re going to the doctor to get checked out,” said Roa, who also noted that “you're contagious (when you have) strep.”

Ana Colls, the assistant director in the Parks & Recreation Department who works in the Key Biscayne Community Center, said last year the Village had just seven summer camps and everything was “very positive.”

“We didn't have any outbreaks. We limited the number of children and everyone was wearing masks,” she said. “This year, masks are voluntary. Again, we will be promoting good hygiene, and we just basically follow what Miami-Dade Public Schools are doing.”

At the Key Biscayne Community Church Day School, where seven separate classes will involve everything from swimming to cooking to Zumba, protocols will be followed similar to last summer.

“We did screenings at the door for temperature checks, provided hand sanitation after each use, and did a (comprehensive) cleaning on weekends,” Program Director Diane Cellura said. “Masks are optional now; we still have a handful of kids who wear them. And all our teachers are vaccinated.”

She doesn't flinch when asked how the latest flu and strep wave might affect the campers.

“Just throw something else at us,” she said, smiling. “I’ve been here 22 years, so we’ve seen quite a bit come and go.”

The heat is on! Now, it's time to enjoy the summer and our selection of quality summer camps with options for every taste and budget.

Especially on Key Biscayne

Summer camps at KBYC, Miami Rowing Club and Miami Kiteboarding will provide an active, fun-filled experience

For kids who want to enjoy their free time in the water learning how to yacht, kiteboarding and rowing, three summer camps are available to serve those desires – in the Village, at Virginia Key Beach, and near Miami Marine Stadium.

Purveyors of these camp activities are The Key Biscayne Yacht Club, Miami Kiteboarding and Miami Rowing Club.

The Key Biscayne Yacht Club is offering yachting activities during its 2022 Summer Sailing Program and Marine Camp. The five-week camp has different sessions starting June 6 until August 12, from Monday through Friday.

For more information or to register click here or email Juan Carlos Romero at juan@kbyc.org.

Miami Kiteboarding at 6767 Crandon Blvd. will offer camps at which kids will learn to kitesurf.

Kiteboarding is a sport that blends elements of wakeboarding, surfing, windsurfing, snowboarding, paragliding, and skateboarding.

Harnessed to a large hand-controlled kite and powered by the wind, the kiteboarder uses a board to ride across the water. Unlike in windsurfing and other sailing disciplines, kiteboarders need minimum wind speed to get their wings up in the sky.

The camp is June 13 to August 12, Monday through Friday, with several different sessions. Registration includes long-sleeve camp rashguard, unlimited water, and all the activity materials. Prices range from $225 to $500.

For more information, click here, call (305) 345-9974 or email info@miamikiteboarding.com.

Miami Rowing Club Summer Camp, 3601 Rickenbacker Causeway next to Miami Marine Stadium, offers activities for novice to more experienced rowers trying to enhance their skills for future competitions. Rowers will work in sweep, sculling and land training.

The program –for high school and middle school students – includes four, two-week sessions starting the second week in June until mid August. Camps run Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon. A midday snack included.

All summer camp rowers must bring a change of clothes, sunblock, a hat, water shoes, tennis shoes, and a water bottle.

For more information , click here or call (305) 361-3225.

KBCCS summer camp offers kids the chance to learn how to swim

Summertime is fast approaching and while many youngsters will be found ready for action at the beach or in the pool, those who can’t swim should not be discouraged – the Key Biscayne Community Church Day School can teach you like a pro during its 2022 Summer Swim Camp.

The camp for walking toddlers to seven years-old, runs May 31 to August 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., from Monday through Friday. The church camp is at 355 Glenridge Road.

The camp, held in conjunction with local health authorities, will provide swimming lessons where the kids are taught best practices for being safe in the water.

The cano will include small groups, COVID-19 screening, sanitization and safe drop-off and pick-up procedures.

The camp will be divided into age appropriate groups and offer kids the opportunity for growth through hands-on activities and play. Certified lifeguards will also do their best to boost self-confidence of the swimming students by reinforcing safety standards.

“Our enriched program is designed to promote independence and self-confidence – all while making friends and learning exciting new skills,” said Diane Cellura, camp director. “We have certified lifeguards that will teach survival tips and swimming lessons for the kids during the camp on water days.

The camp also offers Ice Cream Parties, Themed Dance Parties, Cooking, Zumba, Spirit Week, Arts and Crafts, Physical Education, Music, Water Days and so much more. Kids must bring their own water bottle daily.

“We are excited for camp and our staff looks forward to providing campers the opportunity to make awesome summer memories,” Cellura said.

For more information, click here. or to register, call (305) 361-7501

Plenty of other Key Biscayne summer camp options for kids this summer

Parents in Key Biscayne looking for a summer camp to place their children can choose from three different camps, offering an array of activities from swimming and sports to education and theater.

Voted best educational pro- gram, the RDCA MMA Martial Arts Summer Camp program will inspire, motivate and immerse children in the Martial Arts.

Activities include formal class, self defense instruction, focus, discipline, confidence, survival skills, acrobatics, and fun physi- cal games activities.

Runs to the beautiful Key Biscayne Beach, and Parks are part of our activities. Stay three weeks and earn your RDCA Belt. Our program is run by National Champion Derek Duzoglou who has a Masters in Engineering, and two other Academic Univer- sity Scholars professional in- structors.

Come join us for an unforgettable summer forged in friendship and experiences that will last a lifetime.

Camp schedule:

Session 1 - June 13 to June 17 Session 2 - June 20 to June 24 Session 3 - June 27 to July 1 Session 4 - August 1 to August 5

For more information, click here call 305.365.0120. Located in the Galleria Shopping Center, at 328 Crandon Blvd on Key Biscayne.

The Village of Key Biscayne Parks and Recreation Department is offering summer camp at the Community Center for kids ages 5 to 12. It runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, from June 13 until August 12..

The camp consists of swimming and sports, YUPI Art Lab, young artist camp, art/STEAM camp, Broadway musical theater camp, engineering camp, marine biology camp and summer vibes camp.

For more information call (305) 365-8900 or click here.

Key Biscayne Presbyterian School is offering “Camp on the Key” this summer camp for kids ages 2 to 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p,m,, Monday through Friday.

Kids will participate in playground science sports, nature adventure, arts and crafts, water day, cooking and lunch skits.

For more information, call (305) 361-2058 or click here.

Education-minded kids and young innovators may want to put their knowledge to the test during Motivating Minds Summer Camp, 937 Crandon Boulevard in Key Biscayne.

The Fun + Academic Camp or kids ages 3 to 10 runs from from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., from June 21 to August 13. Kids will participate in a series of themed weeks to explore learning through STEAM activities involving math, reading science, art, movement and having lots of fun. Camp prices range from $375-$495 per week.

Registration is available online, click here at or call 305-400-8722.

Alexander Montessori Camp from June 20 to August 5, with a Pre-Camp Fun Week from June 13-17.

Alexander Camp is a family-owned program that focuses on providing fun challenges and activities that teach children life skills while having fun. The staff includes the school’s faculty, energetic college students and certified lifeguards.

The camp – for children between the ages of 18 months to 12 – runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The camp has four locations:

Ages 18 mo. – 6 years, 17800 Old Cutler Road

Ages 3 – 6 years, 6050 SW 57th Ave.

Ages 2 – 6 years, 14400 Old Cutler Road

Ages 6 – 12 years, 14850 SW 67th Ave.

For more information, or to register, click here or call (305) 665-6274.

