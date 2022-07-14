Summertime in Key Biscayne, and the living is sultry hot – but safe

It's been a quiet, enjoyable summer on Key Biscayne and that's the way Police Chief Frank Sousa likes it.

In fact, the one major concern the Boston native has faced during his first summer on the island has been the oppressive heat.

"It sure has been hot," he said, especially for his unformed officers.

But, other than that, Sousa's State of the Summer has been peaceful in the Village.

Early in July, Chief Sousa enjoyed attending his first July 4 parade on the island, a tradition that dates back 63 years, and the fireworks show later. There were no issues, he said.

"Everything was great (and) was well-received with good crowds," Sousa said. "It's nice to see some normalcy set in. This was my first (Key Biscayne) parade, so it was nice to see the whole community get together and, more importantly, the support they showed, tremendous support for police and fire departments."

As far as the Scoot Safe campaign that went into effect recently, regarding safety on electric scooters, Sousa said it might be too early to evaluate the progress because "so many people have taken off in the summer," although his officers have written warnings for unsafe riding habits and lack of safety equipment.

Sousa said he has spoken to 30 parents after seeing violations by young riders. "I really want to be reaching out to parents," he said, noting that is a better option than a $77.50 ticket for equipment infractions or a $179 ticket for moving violations.

As far as the state's newly signed law that allows municipalities to enforce no-smoking areas at beaches and parks – if they wish?

"I couldn't answer that," he said, since Village Council members need to decide if they want to proceed.

The next Village Council meeting is July 26.