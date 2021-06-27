Sunday, a day to enjoy a nice family meal from one of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants, and leave room for a delicious and incredible desserts to top off your meal!

#Meal-Deals for Sunday, June 27, 2021

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

This Sunday, we invite you to get your day off to a healthy start by trying our deliciously healthy PB Bowl!

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Sake Room

Complete your Sake meal with our delicious mini-donuts!

Free Crunchy Crab Salad with $50 purchase

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery daily from Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café.

Safe and friendly. Great service and great food.

After a great meal at Boaters, leave room for the most unique dessert on the island… Boaters’ MATRIMONIO… a combination of 2 traditional Cuban desserts in one! Flan and Arroz con leche!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Make this Sunday special with our Key lime mousse

Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

AMICI At Key Biscayne

Go on a date to Italy this evening… well, at least to a slice of Italy right in Key Biscayne. And after a delicious authentic Italian meal, enjoy one of our spectacular desserts!

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or Email info@amiciatkeybiscayne.com

Open for lunch Wed to Sun from Noon to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner 6 to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

To see the complete email and the history of the family behind the excellence that is AMICI, click here.

Costa Med Bistro

Enjoy Costa Med this evening either with it or at home this evening..

All our desserts are homemade and exclusive to Costa Med!. Enjoy!

Order online for take out, click here!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations suggested. Call (305) 361-7575 to make a reservation

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Pop’s Burger

At Pop’s, we love burgers… and desserts! Complete your burger meal with delicious cheesecakes!

Our burgers are made with 100% certified Angus beef and we offer from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to our new Signature Burgers!!

We also serve Hot Dog’s, nachos with chili and many other favorites, in addition to shakes and desserts!

At Pop’s, we serve our food in a safe and family style setting and we are pet friendly!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open at Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call 786-401-7474 or order online by clicking here.

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Bet you’ve never had anything as uniquely good as our Gulab Jamun - Sweet cheese ball with honey syrup and rose water.

Spice up your Sunday with a delicious South Indian meal today.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

The Golden Hog

Celebrate this Sunday with our exclusive Alfajor Cake… two layers of delicate sugar cookie with a generous layer of dulce de leche in between, decorated with cream, meringues, berries and macarons

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

Before you leave, stop by our grill and enjoy our New BBB! Made for the Brave Burger. Grilled to Order in our meat market. Only offered Sundays and perfect to watch the big game today! And before you leave, stop by our bakery for a sweet completion

Call (305) 361-1300 for Sunday’s special menu.

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, shop with confidence. To place an order online, click here

PANNA

At PANNA we like to say we offer a taste to remember, the place you love. We are serving the most delicious Venezuelan food combined with other traditional delights from Colombia and Argentina in a fast-service, friendly and casual setting.

On this Sunday, we invite you to sweeten the day with the classical Venezuelan dessert… GOLFEADO!

We offer a dine-in or grab-and-go menu for you to enjoy at home.

Convenient order online for takeout or delivery. Click here.

We are located at 600 Crandon Blvd, Suite 130, Key Biscayne next to Winn Dixie. You can reach us at (305) 456-0886

Open Seas Cafe

Make Sunday special… come and tantalize your senses in a true beachside setting…

Try our signature conch fritters or our renowned fish tacos for a treat you won’t forget. Our frozen daiquiris or flavorful margaritas are the perfect combination for beach and sun.

Try our exclusive Sunday dessert… delicious nutella pizza!! Order from the beach and we will take

We also have beachside food delivery and chair and umbrella service.

We are located in Crandon Park / South Beach at 6747 Crandon Blvd. Key Biscayne. We are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weather permitting).

Call or text us at (786) 305 4747 for more information or order.

Novecento

Join us for the best Sunday brunch on the island and we will treat you to a Mimosa on us!

Brunch served between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot. Open for indoor or outdoor dining, takeout or delivery

Place your takeout or delivery order at (305) 362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that includes 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or free delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order.

Open Noon to 8 p.m. for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Tacopolis

Make it a great Sunday by trying something different…our creative treatments to traditional desserts or join us this Sunday for delicious churros!

Tacopolis, where everyday is Taco-Day!! Only eat tacos on days that end in a “Y”

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago. We present a mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences in a casual and relaxed family atmosphere…

Open 7-days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Save room and add our famous homemade tiramisu to any order!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480. Offering Randazzo’s own delivery service. Local and safe

Open Tuesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

Milanezza

For today’s dessert, try our Panqueque with dulce de leche & ice cream

Open for Indoor & Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery from Milanezza, a Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Restaurant

Get your groceries safely delivered in 1-hour from our Milanezza Mercadito! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001. Or save 10% in your entire online order, use code ONLINE. To place your online order, click here.

KEBO

We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining and Takeout.

Do not fret your Sunday wine selection. Visit our new WINE CELLAR for an incredible array of wines, now at discounted prices. We have the perfect pairing for any of our specialty PAELLAS.

And for dessert, try our authentic crema catalana

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order a KEBO meal. Kebo is a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant

La Scala

Closed Sundays. Check back Monday to select your Monday dinner!

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks your support during the last year

To place a Monday takeout order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Kazumi

Closed Sunday.

Our modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes

To see our menu, click here Call us tomorrow at (305) 361-2675.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%