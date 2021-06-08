Sunday morning triathlon event will create road closure and impact traffic on causeway

Plan on leaving the house early Sunday?

Expect traffic to be impacted that morning as a triathlon begins at 7 a.m. at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.

It starts with an ocean swim, followed by a bike ride along northbound Crandon Boulevard and then westbound on Rickenbacker Causeway, and over the William Powell Bridge.

Riders will then do a U-turn at the bottom of the bridge to return to Crandon Park. The final part of the race is a run within Crandon Park. Different competition groups will have staggered starts through 8 a.m.

Residents should be advised to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time in and out of the island. Vehicular traffic on Key Biscayne will likely be delayed before the 7 a.m. start while the traffic diversion is being set up.

Northbound and westbound lanes of Crandon Boulevard and Rickenbacker Causeway, respectively, will be closed to vehicular traffic for the cycling part of the triathlon. Two-way traffic will be established on southbound Crandon and eastbound Rickenbacker before the event begins.

For more information, please contact info@integritymultisport.com

Event details: