Sunday’s triathlon will cause traffic issues around Key Biscayne

Residents and workers coming or leaving the island on Sunday might want to plan your travel around a triathlon that morning.

The event will begin at 7 a.m. at Crandon Park with an ocean swim, followed by a bike ride along northbound Crandon Boulevard and west bound Rickenbacker Causeway, to go over the William Powell Bridge, do a U-turn at the bottom of the bridge to return to Crandon Park.

The final part of the race is a run within Crandon Park. Different competition groups will have staggered starts through 8 a.m.

Residents should plan ahead, allowing extra time for travel. Vehicular traffic both off and onto Key Biscayne will likely be delayed starting before the 7 a.m. start as the traffic diversion is being set up. During the race’s cycling portion, northbound and westbound lanes of Crandon Boulevard and the Rickenbacker Causeway will be closed to vehicular traffic. Two-way traffic will be established on southbound Crandon and eastbound Rickenbacker before the event begins.

For more information, email info@integritymultisport.com