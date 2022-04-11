Supercharged nutrition spread, Nooty, ensures a smoother recover from workouts

Feeling tired or drained after completing a strenuous workout? The founders of Nooty have a perfect solution.

Livio Gazzini, Juan Santaella and Hector Santaella are the entrepreneurs behind the natural recovery spread made “by athletes for athletes.” The three created a formula derived from natural proteins, fats and carbs to refuel one’s body after exercising.

Each of the founders have followed an active lifestyle for several years, specifically partaking in activities such as cycling, running and swimming. Living in Key Biscayne, exercise has always been a natural part of their lifestyle, and this product perfectly complements their high intensity way of living.

“Nutrition is more of a fourth sport,” said Hector Santaella. “One day our light bulb went off, so we thought of creating a healthier option of Nutella”

In the summer of 2018, the founders conducted an experiment with people they trained with in order to get their feedback on their new product.

After their trial run, they witnessed amazing results from the athletes. Nooty helped them restore their energy levels after their workout, while also providing a satisfactory taste.

The product itself boasts a variety of benefits for the body while ranging in flavors from hazelnut to almond chocolate to almond coffee. Nooty is created with almonds for healthy fats and nutrients, coconut oil for fat digestion and energy conversion, simple and complex carbs such as quinoa, and a little bit of sugar to provide high insulin levels for nutrient transportation.

“This mix of ingredients acts as a nutrition super highway,” said Hector Santaella. “The nutrients get delivered to your muscles right away to provide fast recovery.”

Through the use of all-natural ingredients and ramp-up technology, Nooty stands out for being a beneficial source of energy and fuel for a recovering body post exercise. Nooty’s ramp up technology comes from their blend of simple and complex carbs, providing both immediate recovery and long-lasting physical and mental fuel to help you power through your day.

The convenient packaging and variety of flavors provides a delicious and quick snack either before or after a workout. Great taste, all-natural functional ingredients and convenience are the three conditions the founders have prided themselves on.

After its official launch, Nooty received strong feedback, as it has been sent to professional triathletes who have been able to attest to the wonderful effects Nooty offers.

“Our value proposition is ‘developing better food for better people,’ ” said Livio Gazzini.

The company’s next goal is to expand their market by getting into Whole Foods, Fresh Market, Sprout markets and other natural food markets.

You can find Nooty products in a variety of places here on the Key such as The Golden Hog, the Peloton Bike Shop, Virginia Key Outdoor Center and more.

You can learn more about Nooty and its products by clicking here.