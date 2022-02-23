Supports London’s call to create a police plan that fits ‘small town’ needs

Proof positive that Elders do indeed have knowledge, wisdom and experience is Councilman Ed London’s Op-Ed article in the Islander News on Feb. 3, in which he suggests a police plan that fits the culture of Key Biscayne.

Am I the only one who didn’t know there was a motorcycle Causeway Patrol? As someone who walks/runs Crandon Park daily, I assure you, Miami-Dade Police are all around. Some exercise their dogs, others are on private duties for shoots and some simply patrol. There are also those frequent radar traps – ergo, police presence abounds between Miami-Dade and The City of Miami.

I agree that the private schools should reimburse the taxpayers for a police presence. I would consider a discount in the cost of our police service if our police personnel’s children could go to those schools’ tuition free.

I, like Mr. London, have lots of ideas. I also agree that the police chief and his personnel are professionals, but our new chief, like most before him, comes from a big city and uses scaled down versions of those strategies to police our small but fabulous island.

I know our police personnel (like everyone in City Hall) make a better than average salary, and we should make them earn it by realizing Key Biscayne is a ”‘small town” with sophistication.

Our police should mirror our needs, both strategically and tactically. (Can we please get those golf carts off Crandon Boulevard??)

H. Frances Reaves, ESQ