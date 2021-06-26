Surfside disaster likely to prompt changes in condo inspections, say KB condo officials

Just days after Thursday morning’s devastating condominium collapse in Surfside, some Key Biscayne residents close to the situation wouldn’t doubt if changes are made to building inspections, not only in Miami-Dade County, but across the state as well.

However, they all agree, those who live among the island’s 34 oceanfront condos and some 60 total high-rise buildings that fit the county’s definition should feel safe.

“This story of collapse is very rare and an almost unique occurrence in the United States,” said Fausto Gomez, condominium president of the Lake Tower at the Ocean Club and recently elected president of the Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents Council. “To the best of my knowledge, we have no issues on Key Biscayne.”

The collapse of one of three beachfront buildings in the 12-story Champlain Towers — one year away from its 40-year recertification inspection — has led to five deaths and 159 people unaccounted for, as of Saturday afternoon. Naturally, it also has led to many questions and speculation on how this could have happened.

In the US., only four instances of building collapses have been recorded since 2001, when terrorist attacks destroyed the World Trade Center. Among those were a partially constructed Hard Rock Hotel that collapsed in New Orleans in 2019 that left three dead and 18 injured, and an apartment building in New York in 2015 that injured 12.

Aside from the Florida International Bridge walkway that collapsed in 2018, killing six and injuring 10, one would have to go as far back as 1981 — when the Harbor Cay condominium in Cocoa Beach collapsed after the final construction process, the pouring of the roof cement — to get a near similarity in Florida. That incident left 11 dead and two dozen injured as the five-story building crumbled. One worker suggested the concrete had not dried before extra weight was added, but that was never proven.

Condominiums and high-rises go through extensive inspections, but the 40-year recertification rules (and every 10 years thereafter) only apply in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Nowhere else in Florida — and not even in earthquake-prone California — are such regulations applied.

Just recently, however, California did pass two Senate bills to bring into prominence inspections of Exterior Elevated Elements (EEE), or decks and balconies.

Michele Estevez, owner of Michele & Associates, a property management company overseeing a dozen condos or apartments on Key Biscayne, said she could see changes to local and state regulations on the horizon.

“Now there is a report that says the building (in Surfside, 20.5 miles from Key Biscayne) was sinking,” Estevez said. “Probably now they might change that requirement to inspect the foundation (deeper than the slab). The same thing happened with Hurricane Andrew, when they changed all the building codes. And maybe not wait 40 years, maybe when you need to re-up the insurance.”

Section 8-11 (f) of the Miami-Dade County code and Policy 05-05 of Broward County’s code, referred to as the Building Safety Inspection Program, requires a licensed professional structural engineer or architect to inspect electrical, structural and illumination tiers in certain commercial buildings, condominiums and rental apartments. Property owners, or the condo association, are required to hire the engineer at their own cost, said Joseph Garcell, Chief Building Inspector for the Village of Key Biscayne.

That inspection must be done within 90 days. If any work needs to be done, 180 days will be allowed. The Village then re-inspects the renovations.

According to Miami-Dade County, experts look at the “building’s foundational and electrical systems, including foundation, roofing systems, masonry bearing walls, steel frames, flooring, concrete framing systems, windows, wood framing, loading, electrical service, branch circuits, conduit raceways and emergency lighting.”

On Saturday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she was directing the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources “to immediately begin a 30-day audit of all residential properties 5 stories+ at the recertification point – 40 years or older – that have not completed the process to identify and address any issues.”

Cava, via Twitter, said that “for any buildings located within our cities, we urge the municipalities to do their own aggressive review. We will work closely with them and offer any and all assistance necessary to conduct these audits.”

Champlain Towers was the subject of a reported 2015 maintenance lawsuit by Matilde Feinstein, alleging that one of the building’s outer walls was not being maintained properly and water was seeping through cracks onto her terrace. A 2020 study by FIU Institute of Environment Professor Shimon Wdowinski revealed the land the condo was built on showed signs of sinking about 2 millimeters a year in the 1990s, although he said that alone would not likely cause a building to collapse.

Structural engineer Greg Batista, president of G. Batista Engineering & Construction in Davie, said he is familiar with the Surfside location. He told Anderson Cooper on CNN that based on the video, “... you can see the actual collapse begins on one of the lower floors. All it takes is one column, maybe a column on the ground floor or in the garage. Beams, slabs and columns need maintenance ... these kinds of things happen if not tended to.”

Buildings on or near the ocean are especially vulnerable, being exposed to effects of saltwater oxidation and corrosion as well as minor concrete and masonry cracks. Often, you’ll find workers reinforcing balconies in a timeframe less than five years apart.

“The saltwater by the beach does create a lot of problems,” Estevez said. “Hey, the buildings have their life, 40 to 60 years, this is going to create a big change in requirements ... The (condo) board could be liable if they knew (the Surfside condo) was sinking. I think this is going to be very complicated. They’ll check how it was built, was there more sand than cement (in the mix)? They’ll test the concrete.”

Among the older multi-family structures on Key Biscayne are The Island House (built in 1961); The Sands (1969); Commodore Club East (1971), West (1973), and South (1974); Casa Del Mar (1971); The Towers (1972); and Mar Azul (1974).

Ileana Lopez, who has managed the 11-story Mar Azul condominium complex since 2005, already is in the restoration and planning stages for its 2024 recertification.

She described the examination process as “extensive” by the firm she hired, Howard J Miller P.E. Inc., of Boca Raton.

“They combed the building up and down the scaffolding ... The whole process (with renovations) took a year to complete. It was very detailed,” Lopez said. “They checked the foundation slab, it was a very detailed, planned test ...In 2002, we had already done concrete restoration, so we were prepared.”

She said the situation in Surfside left her “baffled.”

“I mean, there are buildings from the ‘40s on Miami Beach, the art-decos, nothing like this has happened there, so you don’t know,” Lopez said. “But, absolutely, they’ve got to keep us in check. I hope they might get stricter, maybe just wait for 20 years (rather than 40).”

Joe Maura has spent nearly 20 years as manager of The Towers of Key Biscayne. Built in 1972, the complex contains two main buildings of 14 stories and 538 units.

He remembers approaching the Building Department to get ready “years ahead” of the 40-year inspection back in 2012, but did not recall the foundation inspection.

“Me, personally, I was not concerned because we’re always proactive, keeping the windows and columns, and things like that up to date,” he said. “By the time the engineer arrived, we were ready.”

He said the collapse in Surfside is something we don’t come to expect here, but is more common in Third World countries, which experience earthquakes and severe floods.

“We feel very confident about this building,” Maura said. “Of course, it’s a concern on how you can improve (inspections and repairs) to avoid something like this. This will teach everyone a lesson: Do your due diligence to follow the law and we’ll all feel safe.”

So, what’s next?

Gomez said he and Village Manager Steve Williamson spoke Thursday night and was hoping to meet with him next week “regarding the condominiums here on the beachfront and what needs to be done,” as far as internal procedures and inspections.

“But we know of no issues on Key Biscayne,” Gomez reiterated.

“I think we will all learn a lesson from this, especially that they will (now closely) inspect the structure or foundation,” said Estevez, who lives in a townhouse and not a high-rise. “I’m not qualified to say if any building here is safe, but if I see something, I certainly would have the responsibility to (have it checked) out.”