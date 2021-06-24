Just hours after the harrowing partial collapse of a beachfront condominium in nearby Surfside, Key Biscayne emergency personnel are on standby alert and the island community is reaching out to help.

The Key Biscayne Community Foundation quickly stepped in as one of the organizations that are part of a special emergency fund called SupportSurfside.org.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic event that happened in Surfside,” said Foundation Executive Director Melissa White.

“The Key Biscayne Community Foundation also serves the needs of the greater community through our sister city program. Just as KBCF stepped up to serve those impacted by Hurricanes Dorian and Irma, and the COVID-19 pandemic, we are responding to the tragedy in Surfside and have partnered with the Coral Gables Community Foundation and The Miami Foundation to build an emergency hardship fund to support those impacted,” said White.

If you would like to help, you may visit supportsurfside.org.

The NBA’s Miami Heat, through the Miami Heat Charitable Fund, is also involved in the support effort.

On Thursday afternoon, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava indicated the county has assembled a support system of food, hotel rooms, social services, medicines, and a chaplain, and is expecting FEMA help from state and national levels.

She said 102 of the residents involved in the 55 of the 130 condos at 8777 Collins Avenue that collapsed have been confirmed safe and their families notified. However, she said, 99 residents were still unaccounted for as of 5 p.m. Thursday. One person is confirmed dead, while 35 people were pulled to safety.

The incident happened about 1:30 a.m. when a part of the condominium simply gave way, crumbling in piles of concrete. There was no word as to the immediate cause.

USA Today reported Thursday afternoon that a researcher at Florida International University determined the 12-story high-rise, called Champlain Towers South, to be unstable a year ago. The building was constructed in 1981 and had been sinking at a rate of about 2 millimeters a year during the 1990s, the report said.

Thursday afternoon, a post on the FIU website said, “The 2020 study conducted by FIU Institute of Environment Professor Shimon Wdowinski identified the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium as the one place on the east side of the barrier island where land subsidence was detected from 1993 to 1999.”

“But land subsidence in and of itself likely would not cause a building’s collapse, according to Wdowinski, an expert in space geodesy, natural hazards and sea level rise.”

After 40 years, buildings such as these in the county reportedly are to be examined on an annual basis, according to a report in the Sun Sentinel.

But Surfside Mayor Daniel Dietch said it was far too early to draw any definitive conclusions. Officials were concerned that other parts of the tower could be affected as well.

Key Biscayne Fire Marshall Marco Osorio said this will not be a one-day issue. “The (Fire) Chiefs across the county are in contact and coordinating response,” said Osorio.

“They (county and Surfside officials) know we are here to help,” he said of the island’s fire and rescue unit.

Rabbi Avremel Caroline of the Chabad Key Biscayne Jewish Center said, “we seem to be ok for now,” referring to those connected with his center who had friends or families impacted.

The Chabad held a collection of “goods and items” on Thursday, and they were sent to a “triage center” the Surfside Chabad had set up to aid those impacted. “They have nothing, no clothes, food. At this point, all we can do is pray and hope for the best,” added Rabbi Caroline.

A family reunification hotline has been set up at 305-614-1819.