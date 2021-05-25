Just a couple weeks into his role as Key Biscayne’s Village Manager, Steve Williamson already faces a big challenge.

When Police Chief Charles Press walked into his office Monday with his letter of resignation in hand, Williamson said, “To be honest, I was very surprised.”

But “surprised” also turned to empathy after “we both had a good, long conversation.”

“That was the first time I learned he was 67,” Williamson said. “This guy put in a solid 17 years in the village, spent 46 years on the police force, and worked hard. At the same time he told me, ‘I’ve got young kids and I want to spend time with them,’ and that’s the empathetic part of my emotions, because I know (he’s) done amazing things with (his) family.”

Williamson said the third part of his emotions is what to do next.

Calling it an “important” decision, and not an “urgent” one — so as not to make a hasty decision — Williamson has some time. Press’ resignation becomes effective July 2.

“Well, the next step, obviously, is to hire someone,” Williamson said. “I’m not ready to discuss that yet because we’ve got to think through it. This is a serious decision on who will be your police chief.

“We’ll sit down and think through this. I’ll reach out to a couple of my mentors and see how they have gone through hiring a police chief and I’ll have a (clearer) idea.”

Williamson won’t disclose how council members reacted when he told them the news.

“I’d rather let them speak for themselves,” he said, “but it was a professional conversation and for all of them, it came to some degree of a surprise. They all supported me and realize it’s a great challenge.

“But each one, in their own words, said it’s going to be a great loss, because he’s someone special, and they joined me in wishing that we hope everyone will come together for a really nice send-off.”