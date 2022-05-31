Surprising cancer diagnosis has Village rallying in support of remarkable KB woman

The epitome of strength and amity, Maria Ximena Quintero is loved by all who know her. The life Marie Ximena lives is one of servitude, enjoyment and fulfillment. From walks on the beach to practicing yoga to enjoying moments with her family, Maria has made sure to live life to her fullest.

As a 51-year-old Ximena, who has always made sure to prioritize her health in her daily life, is the last person you could imagine receiving a diagnosis such as hers. She was diagnosed with cancer in the form of a tumor on the roof of her mouth.

“It was incredibly shocking,” said Veronica Vidal, Ximena’s close friend of over 20 years. “You would have never been able to put her in the category of people who would have received news such as this.”

Prior to the discovery of the tumor, Ximena began to have difficulty breathing and swallowing. She received her diagnosis when she went back home to Colombia, where doctors diagnosed the tumor and its adverse effect on her palette and respiratory system.

Located on the nasal passageway, the tumor made it virtually impossible for Ximena to breathe and eat on her own.

The tumor is still at the roof of the mouth, resulting in a hole on her palette.

The chemotherapy treatment is expected to diminish the size of the tumor. However, the hole on her palette has rendered her unable to talk and eat properly. She receives nutrients via a tube through her stomach, known as enteral feeding.

Her prognosis doesn’t stop there, unfortunately.

After Ximena reaches the point where she can receive chemo, she will have to undergo several treatments before reconstruction surgery on her mouth can start.

Medical treatments for diseases such as this require a large sum of money, and much of the cost is not covered by insurance.

In addition to the medical expenses, families facing these types of situations are also burdened with expenses for rent, gas, food, utilities, etc. Ximena and her family are currently experiencing these burdens..

Family friends have set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds and lift some monetary burden off for Ximena and her family.

It is easy to lose hope in harrowing situations such as this. However, Ximena’s family and friends remain hopeful she will return to her full capacity after her cancer treatments.

From meals to cleaning services to donating funds in support for Ximena and her family—a little goes a long way.

“They are in a very critical moment right now, any kind of support would be helpful,” said Vidal.

To help the family, visit the GoFundMe page, click here.