Susan will be missed.

A familiar face at The Golden Hog is saying goodbye. For the last six years, Susan Garcia has been a familiar and helpful face at the store on Harbor Plaza and is now retiring.

The Golden Hog’s co-owner, Mariana Tello de Gonzalez, told Islander News, “Susan’s time with us has been marked by outstanding hard work combined with exceptional customer service to our customers. She will be missed by us and by our customers.”

Garcia, whose last day was this past Monday, is moving to Indiana. We wish her the best of luck.