Suspected methamphetamine seizure, teen E-bike accident, and bank fraud among recent police activity

June 19, 2023

KBPD officers responded to the 700 block of Glenridge Road regarding reports of loud noise. Officers issued a written warning.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Ridgewood Road regarding a loose dog. Officers contacted a female and issued a written warning.

While on patrol, officers observed a vehicle at the 200 block of Hampton Lane with its trunk open. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

Police officers responded to the 500 block of Ridgewood Road regarding a residential alarm. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded to Crandon Boulevard & Ocean Lane Drive regarding an accident involving a juvenile on an E-bike and a vehicle. The E-bike failed to yield the right of way and struck the front passenger side of the vehicle. A traffic crash investigation was completed.

KBPD officers responded to a business alarm at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the business owner, and they advised it was accidental.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 400 block of North Mashta Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

June 20, 2023

Police responded to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a dispute between neighbors on a noise complaint. Officers did not find any violation. The incident was documented.

Officers completed a lost property report at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard for a lost handicap placard. The complainant was issued a case card.

KBPD officers responded to reports of juveniles causing a disturbance around the 300-400 blocks of Woodcrest Road. Officers circulated the area, and no juveniles were located.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Cranwood Drive regarding reports of a loud party. Officers contacted the owner and advised him of the loud music coming from the property. The owner was issued a civil citation.

June 21, 2023

Police responded to the 700 block of Myrtlewood Lane regarding an electric line sparking. Officers discovered tree branches touching the power line, causing it to spark. FPL was contacted and responded to the scene.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 700 block of Harbor Drive for an expired tag. The officers contacted the driver and issued a citation.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive regarding a 9-11 hang-up. Officers contacted security and learned it was accidental.

KBPD officers completed a lost property report at the Ritz Carlton, located at 455 Grand Bay Drive. Officers learned the bellman placed a garment bag inside of the incorrect vehicle.

Officers responded to the CVS, located at 726 Crandon Boulevard, regarding a group of juveniles causing a disturbance. On arrival, all juveniles were gone.

While on patrol, officers completed a traffic stop at the 400 block of Fernwood Road for a golf cart for running stop signs. Officers contacted the driver and issued a citation.

June 22, 2023

Officers responded to the 300 block of Galen Drive regarding a loud noise and music complaint. On arrival, the music was plainly audible. Officers contacted the resident and issued a written warning.

Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a battery. On arrival, officers contacted the victim, a security guard for the property. A dispute occurred between the security supervisor and the arrested over a parking spot. The supervisor advised the defendant he could not park in a spot. The defendant ignored the supervisor, and as a result his vehicle was booted per building policy. Upon returning to his vehicle, the male was upset and slapped the supervisor. The male was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail.

Officers were contacted regarding a stolen golf cart from KB Green, located at 800 Crandon Boulevard. The golf cart had a tracker on it. KBPD Detectives located the golf cart in Homestead, Florida.

KBPD officers responded to the 400 block of Ridgewood Road regarding an unknown juvenile banging on the door to the home hard. Officers located the juvenile and called her parents. There was no damage to the door. The incident was documented.

June 23, 2023

The complainant at the 1100 block of Crandon Boulevard contacted police and advised she purchased a laptop from Best Buy and never received it. Upon contacting the store, they advised it was delivered. Police completed a report to document the incident.

Police were contacted by the complainant at the 600 block of Warren Lane. The complainant advised property was taken from her home and she suspects it was the moving company. The complainant completed a written statement, and the incident was documented.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 100 block of Hampton Lane. The driver was contacted, and a records check revealed 12 driver’s license suspensions and a seize tag order. The driver was taken into custody and TOT to TGK Jail.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard for an expired tag. Officers contacted the driver and completed a records check. The check revealed two (2) suspensions. The driver was issued a Promise to Appear in Court and citations.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Atlantic Road regarding a burglary of a vehicle. Officers contacted the owner who advised while exiting his residence, he observed a male sitting inside of his vehicle without his consent. The victim attempted to confront the male, but he exited the vehicle and fled into a waiting vehicle. A B.O.L.O. was issued and Miami Dade Police observed the vehicle. The vehicle fled from the police at a high-rate of speed. Detectives will conduct a follow-up investigation.

June 24, 2023

Police officers responded to a residential alarm at the 700 block of Allendale Road. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded to the 200 block of East Enid Drive regarding reports of construction occurring. Officers contacted the worker and advised them of the Village Ordinance.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at the 400 block of North Mashta Drive. Officers were unable to check the property because of the gates. All appeared secure.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding a group of juveniles being unruly on the beach. Officers contacted the juveniles, and they left the beach.

June 25, 2023

Police discovered the stop sign at Village Green Way & West Enid Drive uprooted by unknown means. Officers contacted Public Works and documented the incident.

While on patrol, officers discovered a vehicle with the trunk open at the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the owner and issued a Crime Opportunity Notice.

Officers responded in emergency mode to a traffic crash at Crandon Boulevard & East Heather Drive involving injuries. Officers contacted all involved parties. Two passengers were transported to Mercy Hospital and a traffic crash investigation was completed.

Police officers responded to an alarm at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive. Officers contacted the building president, and he advised the alarm was malfunctioning.

KBPD officers responded to a business alarm at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

June 26, 2023

Police units responded to a business alarm at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the manager, who advised a contractor was working on the alarm.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Allendale Road regarding an attempted fraud. The complainant advised he was going to wire money back to a client. Upon review of the bank instructions, he noticed something was awry. The complainant contacted his bank and the police. Detectives will conduct the follow-up. A case card was issued.

June 27, 2023

Police completed a Hit & Run accident report at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard for a damaged BMW X3.

Officers completed a report at Crandon Boulevard & Harbor Drive for a disturbance. Officers contacted the reportee regarding a road rage incident. There was no physical altercation or damage.

A theft report was completed at the 100 block of West McIntyre Street for a stolen E-Bike. KBPD Detectives will review surveillance video.

KBPD officers completed a theft report at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard for a stolen E-Bike. The E-Bike was left unsecured by the Winn-Dixie escalator. The bike was equipped with a tracking device and detectives are following up.

Police units received reports of juveniles fishing from the Mashta Bridge. Officers contacted the group and advised them of the Village Ordinance.

June 28, 2023

Officers responded to the 200 block of Hampton Lane regarding reports of loud noise and music. On arrival, officers located the home and there was music plainly audible. The owner was contacted, and a written warning was issued.

KBPD officers provided a crime opportunity notice to a batch of construction pallets left unattended at the 200 block of West McIntyre Street.

Officers responded to a business alarm at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the branch manager, who advised they thought the alarm was disabled. All was secure.

Police units completed a theft report at the 800 block of Ocean Drive for a stolen scooter valued at $1,400. The report was delayed almost six months.

Officers completed a fraud report at the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive regarding a phone scam.

Police responded to a residential alarm at the 700 block of Curtiswood Drive. Officers contacted the owner, and he advised his son had forgotten the alarm code.

June 29, 2023

KBPD officers responded to the 200 block of Galen Drive regarding reports of a female lying on the ground. Officers contacted the female, who was displaying unusual behavior. The female was detained, and a clear plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine was located. The female was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Grapetree Drive regarding reports of juveniles causing a disturbance. Officers contacted the juveniles, and they left without further incident.

Police officers responded to the 300 block of Ocean Drive regarding a traffic crash. All parties were contacted, and a traffic crash report was completed.

Officers responded to a business alarm at Amerant Bank, located at 200 Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the bank, and all appeared secure.

Units were dispatched to the 100 block of Harbor Drive regarding a single vehicle accident. Officers contacted the driver and completed a traffic crash report.

Police responded to the 600 block of Glenridge Road regarding reports of loud noise and music. On arrival, officers heard the music plainly audible. The owner was contacted, and a written warning was issued.

June 30, 2023

KBPD officers responded to the 600 block of Woodcrest Road regarding reports of loud noise and music. On arrival, officers heard the music plainly audible. The son was contacted and was advised this was the third violation. Officers issued a civil citation in the amount of $500.

Units were dispatched to the 800 block of Harbor Drive regarding a property damage complaint. Officers contacted the reportee, and a report was completed.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a traffic crash. All parties were contacted, and a traffic crash report was completed.

July 1, 2023

Police units responded to the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a traffic crash. All parties were contacted, and a traffic crash report was completed.

Officers responded to a business alarm at the 50 block of Harbor Drive. On arrival, the owner cancelled.

Police responded to a residential alarm at the 400 block of North Mashta Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Woodcrest Road regarding reports of loud noise and music. On arrival, officers heard the music plainly audible. The owner was contacted and was advised this was the third violation. Officers issued a civil citation.

Units were dispatched to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a group of individuals on the beach with a loudspeaker. Officers contacted the DJ and issued a written warning.

July 2, 2023

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at the 700 block of Ridgewood Road. Officers contacted the owner, who advised it was accidental.

While on beach patrol, officers encountered an individual with a dog on the beach. The person was contacted and issued a written warning.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at the 4000 block of Rickenbacker Causeway for a traffic infraction. Officers contacted the driver, and a records check revealed the driver did not have a driver’s license. The driver was issued a Promise to Appear and a citation.

Police units completed a found property report at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive for a found credit card.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 700 block of Glenridge Road. Officers contacted the owner, who advised the alarm was malfunctioning.

