Swimming advisory issued for Crandon Park North and South

A swimming advisory has been posted at Crandon Park North and South Beaches.

Two consecutive beach water samples collected at these locations did not meet the recreational water quality standard for enterococci (greater than 70 colony forming units of enterococci per 100ml for a single sample).

This Florida Department of Health (FDOH) advisory recommends not swimming at these locations at this time. The result of the sampling indicates that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals.

The FDOH in Miami-Dade County has been conducting marine beach water quality monitoring at 16 sites, including the beach site at this location weekly since August 2002, through the Florida Healthy Beaches Program.

The sampling sites are selected based on the frequency and intensity of recreational water use and the proximity to pollution sources. The water samples are being analyzed for enteric bacteria enterococci that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, and which may cause human disease, infections, or illness.

The prevalence of enteric bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage. The purpose of the Florida Healthy Beaches program is to determine whether Florida has significant beach water quality concerns.

For more information, please visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program Website by clicking here.