On Thursday morning, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County issued a swimming advisory after two consecutive beach water samples collected at Crandon Park South did not meet the recreational water quality standard for enterococci.

The advisory recommends not swimming in the Crandon Park South area as the sampling indicates that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness.

The water samples collected exceeded the Federal and State recommended standard for enterococci (greater than 70 colony forming units of enterococci per 100ml for a single sample).

