On Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County issued an advisory recommending not swimming in the Crandon Park North beach.

In a communication, the FDH said the advisory was issued after two consecutive beach water samples collected exceeded the Federal and State recommended standard for enterococci.

The FHD recommends not swimming in the Crandon Park North beach as the result of the sampling indicates that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals.

https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html