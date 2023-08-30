Swimming advisory lifted for Crandon Park

Last Thursday, August 24, the Miami-Dade Department of Health issued a swimming advisory based on two unsatisfactory beach water samples.

The advisory had originally been issued after the DOH collected two consecutive beach water samples at Crandon Park North and South beaches, which did not meet the recreational water quality standard for enterococci (greater than 70 colony forming units of enterococci per 100ml for a single sample).

Based on satisfactory microbial water quality test results, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is now officially lifting the swimming advisory for Crandon Park North and South.

If you have any questions, please contact the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.

For more information, please visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program Website by clicking here.