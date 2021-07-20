Tuesday A perfect day of the week to enjoy a delicious meal - perhaps takeout tacos - or more - being offered by these #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants!

Our daily #tacotuesday Meal-Deals for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us. Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

A winning combination this Tuesday - our signature shrimp tacos and our outdoor terrazita. Add one of our craft beers to complete your lunch or dinner.

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

Open Seas Cafe

We suggest calling first today due to the weather

At OpenSeas Cafe, you will find delicious meal offerings from Caribbean and to our local favorites in a TRUE Beachside with beachside food delivery and chair and umbrella service

Taco Tuesday! Try our MEAT Tacos - only $9.95 for an order of 2. Pair it up with a flavorful margarita; the perfect combination.

We are located at Crandon Park, 6747 Crandon Blvd. in South Beach. We are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weather permitting).

Call or text us at (305) 606-5288

Corner Coffee and Pantry

Now open and offering delivery!!!

Enjoy breakfast at home - perhaps an avocado toast or freshers pastries from the coffee shop with the best early-morning coffee on the island!

Did you know you do not have to be a member of the Community Center to enjoy the best Italian Coffee on the island?

Delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Located in the lobby of the Key Biscayne Community Center at 10 Village Green Way. You can reach CCP at (786) 420-2666.

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Fri - closes at 2 p.m. on Saturdays

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Start your Tuesday right with a healthy breakfast. We serve keto-friendly bread and fresh avocados! Oh so healthy!

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

32 Degrees by MG

Fresh-Frozen Gourmet Meals Delivered

We take the effort and hassle out of mealtime. Our meals are fresh, fast, and easy. They go from your freezer to your microwave to your plate in 5 minutes or less.

All meals are made fresh with no additives and preservatives. Our packaging technology ensures that your meal will stay good in your freezer for up to 12 months.

To place an order, go to 32byMG.com. click here

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

La Scala

Tuesday dinner at La Scala is just what you need. Anything you select from our full menu will surely please the family. Or try a seafood pasta dish! Let Chef Jose prepare your own take.

Open for with limited outdoor seating, Takeout, with curbside service available

The popular Italian Bistro thanks the Key Biscayne community for their continued support!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Kazumi

Taco Tuesday, Kazumi style! Come in and try our deliciously different Tuna Taco.

Our modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery. Available for lunch and dinner.

Monday through Saturday Noon to 10 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expansive outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Pop’s Burger

At Pop’s Burger, we love hamburgers! Our burgers are made with 100% certified Angus beef and we offer everything from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to Signature Burgers!!

This Tuesday try our featured item… Two Hot Dogs with fries on special!

We serve our food in a safe and family style setting and we are pet friendly!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open at Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call (786) 401-7474 or visit us online by clicking here

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Costa Med Bistro

Open for indoor dining, or enjoy Costa Med in their expanded outdoor dining area or at home today.

Today, try our Zucchinis Carpaccio. Incredibly delicious and healthy!

Place your takeout order online - click here

Costa Med, a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

Or want to enjoy our homemade pastas at home. These authentic pastas are certifiably fresh and handmade by our chefs. See prices below:

FRESH HOMEMADE PASTAS

- ÑOQUIS DE RICOTA - $ 8.99 LB, serves 3

- RAVIOLES DE RICOTA Y ESPINACA - $ 9.99 LB, serves 2

- RAVIOLES 900 DE JAMON Y QUESO - $ 9.99 LB, serves 2

- FETUCCINI DE ESPINACA - $ 6.99 LB , serves 3

Place your takeout or delivery order at (305) 362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Tuesday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Open for indoor or outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help Local. Shop Safely. Email us your order at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Try our Hog’s Tuesday's special - Grilled Chicken Sandwich: Fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled to order fresh chicken breast, cheese, avocado and bacon. Stop by the grill, order and enjoy!

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Spinach / Beef Barley / Vegan Cauliflower

Main Course: Beef Bourguignon / Chicken Milanese / Shrimp / Cheese & Spinach Ravioli

Side Dishes: White Rice / Asparagus / Mashed Potato with Carrots

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or takeout; order online by clicking here.

Sake Room

Today, our featured dish is - Tiger Sashimi. Whitefish, avocado, scallion, sesame seeds and tobiko with yuzu cilantro dressing.

Today… FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Enjoy a delicious lunch and save with our SAKE ROOM Special Lunch Menu, starting at $10.99

Open with indoor & outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Try one of our delicious rolls this Tuesday.

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Rain or Shine, the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve you.

Start your day with breakfast under the lighthouse at Lighthouse Cafe

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery.

Pasta Tuesday!

Choose from Spinach Ravioli, Cavatelli or Spaghetti Bolognese with our daily soup or Salad (house or Caesar) for only $12.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering. You can order online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

KEBO

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expansive & shaded outdoor seating and Takeout.

Treat yourself today with our Bread toast with duck foie gras & Salmon. Nothing like it on the island

Never too early in the week to indulge in wine. Introducing the island’s most complete Wine Cellar. We have a unique wine selection at new prices. Check it out, we are confident there is a new favorite waiting for you.

KEBO Restaurant, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Key Colony Shopping Center. Call (305) 365-1244 to make a reservation

AMICI At Key Biscayne

Closed Tuesday.

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or Email info@amiciatkeybiscayne.com

Open for lunch Wed to Sun from Noon to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner 6 to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

To see the complete email and the history of the family behind the excellence that is AMICI, click here.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Closed Tuesdays.

New Hours. Monday, Wed, Thur and Sunday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. / Open until 11 p.m. Fri and Sat

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%