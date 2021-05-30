Take in the beauty of our island's surroundings and enjoy these 10 health benefits of cycling

Cycling for recreation, transportation, and competition has been a staple of Key Biscayne living for a long time, and the trend is also growing nationwide.

Living in such a cycling-friendly area such as the Rickenbacker Causeway provides island residents the perfect environment to mount the bike and take in the scenery, but also enjoy the many health benefits of cycling.

At least 150 minutes of aerobic physical activity per week is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the low-impact nature of cycling makes it an appropriate component of rehabilitation, as well as a fitness activity for adults and kids alike.

Cycling can provide numerous health benefits and a report in the website MedicalNewsToday gives us ten benefits from cycling, including:

Cardiovascular health

A 2017 study suggests that people who cycle to work showed a 46 percent lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Blood pressure

Cycling may help reduce blood pressure over a period of time and is an effective method to lower blood pressure in people with type 2 diabetes.

Weight management

Cycling can help a person manage their weight because it increases the metabolic rate, builds muscle, and burns body fat. It is also adaptive, meaning that a person can change the length and intensity of exercise to suit them.

Lung health

Cycling can also help improve cardiorespiratory health and lung health and can also help promote lung function in those with a lung condition.

Mental health

Cycling contributes to improved cognitive function and may help reduce anxiety and depression.

Fitness levels

Cycling can be particularly useful for fitness, as people can change the intensity to suit their needs.

Low impact

The low impact of cycling exercise makes it a safe choice for older adults and people with weak or damaged joints.

Environmentally friendly

Cycling a sustainable mode of urban transportation and causes virtually no environmental damage.

Balance and coordination

Experts recommend cycling as part of a rehab program for people who experience balance problems and issues with walking.

Easy to pick up

People can incorporate cycling into their life in many ways, such as at home on an indoor cycle, as a method of commuting, or simply as a pastime to enjoy the natural beauty of Key Biscayne

For the entire Medical News Today report, click here.