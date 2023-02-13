The ambitious young athletes who comprise Team Key Aquatics (TKA) have worked continuously to maintain their conditioning while the Key Biscayne Community Center Aquatic Center has undergone renovation over the past few months.

Now, with the facility set to reopen soon, the swimmers are set to continue their training in the water.

“We’re very proud of our young swimmers for continuing to train despite the pool being closed for renovations,” said TKA Coach Guillermina Pons. “Many of our athletes have joined our dryland program with the goal of improving their strength, flexibility and endurance.

“Best part is that they’re having a blast!”

Pons said the benefits of dryland for swimmers are numerous, such as helping them build a strong foundation of physical fitness that can be carried over to the pool. “Dryland training also helps strengthen the body as a system, which is essential for swimmers and athletes alike.”

Coach Gaby Larrea said team events like “Family Friday” have provided the athletes a chance to unwind after a hard week of training. Activities like “rendezvous run” and “athletes vs.s parents” motivate everyone to work just as hard as they would in a regular practice.

“There’s nothing better than having our athletes get excited about coming to practice on Friday when we know they could be roaming the streets of the key enjoying the start of the weekend,” said Coach Gaby. “The families look forward to it all week.”

Added Coach Iggy Larrea: “The pool’s closing has taught our young swimmers a valuable life lesson: With hard work and dedication, they can achieve their goals despite any obstacles… The situation has helped our athletes to be resilient... We are very proud of each and every one of them.”

For information about Team Key Aquatics, go to www.teamkeyaquatics.com

Photos courtesy of TKA Coach Guillermina Pons