On March 10, Key Biscayne hosted its first TEDTalk, a nationally branded series in which presenters share unique and/or interesting ideas.

TEDxKey Biscayne was a self-organized local event that featured several speakers focusing on the concept of Community.

“Community is the intersection of people and ideas,” a press release about the event said. “The sharing of common goals among neighbors creates an interconnectedness where community informs identity.”

Community members hosted the event, spoke at it and listened to the insights. The event was organized by Gabriela Mino in partnership with the Key Biscayne Community foundation. Seven speakers addressed the crowd. They were:

Ramiro Almeida, discussing mobility and innovation.

Almeida is the co-founder and CEO of Tram, a distributed marketplace for carbon offsets and carbon credits. Tram is on a mission to reduce carbon emissions by incentivizing people around the world to change their mobility behaviors through digital tokens.

Beatriz Ayala-Muñiz, discussing music and experience

Ayala-Muñiz is the ultimate connector of people, experiences and ideas. She is the founder and CEO of Musicasa, a Techstars Music company, creating a community-powered marketplace connecting music lovers through highly personal home concerts.

Rosa & Carlos de la Cruz, discussing art and culture

The de la Cruz’s art collection is not only highly acclaimed, it is a testament to a powerful civic vision. Rosa and Carlos started scholarship programs in partnership with the Knight Foundation for Art Education to benefit students from New World School of the Arts to travel to Europe and China. It also helps fund a Design and Architecture Senior High student to attend pre-college programs at SVA and Parsons in New York. They have helped over a thousand students pursue art education.

Billy Kimball, discussing reality and television

Kimball is a writer and producer, primarily for television. His credits include “The Simpsons,” “Saturday Night Live,” and the Academy Awards telecast. He also co-wrote the education documentary “Waiting for Superman.”

Manny Rionda, discussing environment and engagement

Over the past 20+ years, Rionda has worked with school districts, representing organizations such as Rosetta Stone and Turnitin. In 2018, Manny co-founded FillABag; a non-profit beach-cleaning initiative that works with coastal area communities to bring awareness to the impact of marine debris and plastic pollution on the environment.

Ana Gloria Rivas-Vazquez, addressing community and philanthropy

Rivas-Vázquez has been working in the field of philanthropy for more than 25 years. She is the co-founder of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation. She co-founded Smart Women with Spare Change, a women’s giving circle. She has earned awards from the Florida Association of Volunteer Agencies for Caribbean Action and was honored by Hispanics in Philanthropy as a HIP Giver for her longtime work and research in philanthropy.

Eugene “Gene” Stearns, discussing public policy and participation

Since returning to Miami in 1972 to begin the practice of law, Stearns has been actively involved in a host of public policy issues on both the state and federal level. On a pro bono basis, he successfully represented communities throughout South Florida who aspired to create new local governments, including the Village of Key Biscayne.

TheTED x Key Biscayne event culminated with a reception where the attendees and speakers could meet and talk while enjoying food and drinks.