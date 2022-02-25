TedxKeyBiscayne founder hopes event will bring the essence of Key Biscayne’s community come alive

What’s the first word that comes to mind when you think of Key Biscayne? For Gabriela Miño and many others, that word is “community.”

Miño, a Key Biscayne resident and mother of three, noticed the profound impact the town’s kinship had on its residents and decided to launch an independently organized TED-style event revolving around the identity the Key has fostered. It will be held on March 10 at the Key Biscayne Presbyterian School.

Originally from Ecuador, Miño came to the US to attend Boston University. Looking for an ideal community to raise a family, Miño moved to Key Biscayne, where she quickly recognized how deeply rooted the spirit of camaraderie was within its residents.

Realizing the impact that meaningful conversation has on individuals and communities, Miño came up with TedxKeyBiscayne. The idea originally came to her after she helped organize a conference at Harvard Business School, where her husband was studying to earn a master’s degree.

The conference was a success, and it left Miño with an understanding of the impact of meaningful, honest conversations on people’s lives. The experience served as her catalyst for the creation of TedxKeyBiscayne.

Over the past summer, Miño brought her idea to life. There were a few independently organized TED-style events in the area, but none centered on the island. Miño discussed the idea with close friends, then moved to get the necessary licensing – and the support of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation.

“The overall theme for this is community,” she said. “The sense of community here is just so much stronger than anywhere else; we want to make it as relatable for as many people as possible.”

Speaker applications flooded the TedxKeyBiscayne website, as individuals were eager to speak about the dynamic, and inherent value, of community ties.

The TedxKeyBiscayne conference will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. on March 10 at the Key Biscayne Presbyterian School, 160 Harbor Dr, It will feature eight speakers.

“The objective is to promote something that is by the Key, for the Key,” Miño explained. “This is the first of many more hopefully, and I just want to make it happen.”