Tellez files for rehearing after judge ruled against lawsuit challenging GO Bond vote

Hoping to extend a lawsuit that originated nearly 10 months ago into potential extra innings, Key Biscayne resident Gustavo Tellez this week filed a Motion for Rehearing regarding the Summary for Judgement ruling on GO Bonds that favored the Village.

That ruling on June 25, by Miami-Dade Circuit County Judge Samantha Ruiz Cohen, essentially ended a lawsuit that would have prevented resiliency projects from getting underway. Now, a rehearing request could continue the court process.

Money to offset sea-level rise and mitigate hurricane damage on the island — which in September celebrates its 30th year as a city — would likely come, in part, from the $100 million General Obligation Bond Referendum that was approved by voters in November by a 57-43% margin.

“We just feel some certain factual issues need to be clarified just to set the record straight,” said attorney David Winker, who represents Tellez. “We respectfully disagree with the Court’s ruling, and are availing ourselves of our rights. Municipal taxation is an important (issue) and the Legislature builds in protections (for tax-paying citizens).”

Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey said a rehearing motion is just the “nature of litigation” and that (Winker) has an obligation to represent his clients.

“In my opinion, the Judge got it right the first time,” Davey said. “Hopefully, we can get on with this and not waste any more of taxpayers’ money. But I feel our position is very strong and we’re hoping the Judge will throw it out.”

Among the items the Court “overlooked or failed to consider” in Wednesday’s filing by Mr. Tellez:

1. There is no evidence in the record to indicate that the Defendant put the website www.vkbresilience.org online or that the Defendant was involved in writing the content set forth in the website.

2. The Sept. 18, 2020 Powerpoint slide by then-Village Manager Andrea Agha at the virtual Town Hall VKB meeting shows that the Bond vote does not identify projects.

3. The plain language of Resolution 2020-45 contradicts the court’s factual finding that “there is no evidence presented that any money ... can be borrowed without an Ordinance.”

4. The court’s invitation for the Plaintiff to sue in the future (if no ordinance is passed) misses the point because the violation of the Charter has already taken place.

5. Mr. Tellez argues with the court’s ruling that this is a “highly technical argument.” Fla Stat. 100.311 states that municipal governments must comply with their Charters in conducting Bond Referendums.

6. Language on the ballot: .Voters were not provided with sufficient information to enable voters to intelligently cast their ballot.

7. Plaintiff’s discovery is relevant to the issues in the Amended Complaint and Motion for Summary Judgement because it focuses on what information was available prior to the Referendum (Winker was prepared to depose 10 witnesses, including Agha).

“It’s more of the same (argument),” concluded attorney Joseph Serota, who is representing the Village in this case with Chad Friedman and Charles M. Garabedian Jr.

“A motion is supposed to show something different or otherwise make an argument for something not previously heard,” Serota said. “But making the same argument, I don’t see anything new here. ... wrongful statements he made the first time, he’s repeating.”

Serota sees two major issues with Winker’s arguments.

“He cites a case in which the court may look at explanatory materials. Yet he’s making a statement that the court has to look ... “ Serota said. “Also, his complaint says there was no evidence of a website. Well, the court can’t rely on what a Plaintiff says. In his complaint, he says in Paragraph 34, ‘the Village put online a website ...’ That’s in his Amended Complaint! Why do I have to prove it’s true? It’s like you alleging the sky is blue, the Defendant knows the sky is blue, but you never put in evidence the sky is blue?”

“We are going to respond to it,” Serota said. “It’s not properly filed, and with the same incorrect (information). I don’t think there’s any reasonable doubt here.”

There was no word when Judge Ruiz Cohen would rule on the matter.

Village Manager Steve Williamson, contacted while on vacation, indicated he would continue to go forth in the community’s best interest, regardless of the hand he’s dealt.

“My job is to do what’s best for Key Biscayne,” he said. “... it would be great if we were all rowing in the same boat in the same direction.”