In a much anticipated summer filled with post-pandemic optimism, the Key Biscayne Tennis Association Summer Camp completed a successful summer with plenty of happy campers.

KBTA in association with The All Courts Tennis Services (ACTS), put smiles on the faces of kids looking to improve their tennis skills while having fun along the way.

The camp completed its 11-week schedule as a beacon of light on the sun splashed clay courts of a facility seemingly made for kids and fun.

“It was super good,” said Maria Marta, the parent of two campers. “My kids had a great camp.”

The camp, had a limit of 35 campers and ran from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, offering not only tennis but activities like golf, paddle boarding and visits to the Nature Center on Key Biscayne -- adding a diverse menu of options to the experience.

Marta’s kids -- Juan Diego, 11, and Maria, 10 -- moved from Honduras to Key Biscayne during the height of the COVID pandemic, and they were forced to find fun things to do while the world was in a virtual shutdown. So they’ve been looking forward to the camp experience. This summer made friends and memories, taking full advantage of all camp activities.

“They loved it,” said Marta. “They went to the beach with some new friends that weren’t our friends before and we played volleyball and had a great time.”

Safety was at the forefront of the camp experience. The staff was diligent about cleanliness practices, including regular disinfection of bathrooms and common spaces. KBTA also maintained the use of masks when not on tennis courts, as well as social distancing.

As for the tennis, kids of all skill levels played against each other, providing a perfect opportunity for players to improve.

“On Friday’s they had tournaments, where they could receive an actual ranking,” Marta explained. “And they’re very excited about that part.”

Club Pro Juan Yuste said the camp went better than he imagined. “The only problem we had was the weather, the rain,” Yuste said following a recent morning session. “But we had a ping-pong table and had them play… We talk about tennis and the history of the game. We watched Wimbledon, so kept busy and had fun.”

The campers especially liked the story of Matteo Berettini, the Wimbledon finals player from Italy, who lost to Novak Djokovic. Matteo attended the KBTA Summer Camp when he was 10 years old.

Who knows? One of the 2021 KBTA summer campers may play in a Grand Slam one day.