Tense situation involving an AK-47 rifle spills into the Key; suspect arrested

One man's whirlwind journey trying to flee from police Friday resulted in his arrest, but not before he presented a scary situation on Key Biscayne.

Key Biscayne police cars and City of Miami officers descended on a local business shortly before noon when a man walked into the popular Pita Pockets restaurant with an AK-47 rifle in his case.

"Everything is OK right now," said owner and chef Federico Elkarout, understandably nervous as crime scene tape surrounded the entrance to the parking lot within 40 minutes of the incident. "We had an issue when one guy walked in with a weapon."

He said, thankfully, no one was injured.

It took teamwork from Miami-Dade, Key Biscayne and City of Miami police officers to finally apprehend the suspect after a miles-long pursuit.

"Everybody was involved," Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said. "This goes to show our residents that our officers are highly trained for any situation, and this is an example of the relationship we have with Miami Police and Miami-Dade Police, and the teamwork we have. It led to an arrest, and it got a very dangerous firearm off the streets."

According to the City of Miami Police Department, the entire episode appears to have begun at NW 10th Ave. and 7th Street in Miami's jurisdiction. Miami-Dade Police had been called to the scene and, at 11:40 a.m., requested Miami Police to assist on a fleeing vehicle with "possible firearms involved."

Miami Police, which is still investigating, reported that the suspect, who has not been named, was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute, but could not confirm that by mid-afternoon.

The suspect then drove to Key Biscayne to confront the victim’s father at the restaurant in a strip mall at 180 Crandon Boulevard and was involved in a verbal dispute with the man. The suspect then pulled out a case with the rifle inside.

As Key Biscayne officers approached, the suspect dropped the case on the ground and fled in a BMW SUV.

That vehicle then sideswiped a Key Biscayne patrol car out on US 1 as he fled the island.

"It was inoperable, but not totaled," Chief Sousa said. "Luckily, the cop was OK."

Later, at about 11:50 a.m., the suspect was spotted again at 641 NW 12th Ave. by Miami-Dade Police officers, who asked for emergency assistance when the BMW SUV again was on the move.

The suspect rear-ended a vehicle on NW 17th Ave. and 7th Street and continued fleeing. But the damaged vehicle crashed several times into the guardrails at the 17th Avenue on-ramp to State Road 836, and he then fled on foot.

Five minutes later, he was located and arrested in the nearby area of 17th Avenue.

The suspect faces a long list of charges, including three on Key Biscayne: aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a police officer, and fleeing and eluding.