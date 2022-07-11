Cruising the Rickenbacker Causeway early Tuesday or Sunday for the next two weeks?

Peloton group rides will take place on each of those four days from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m., in a county pilot program. They will be closely monitored by Miami-Dade Police Department officers and motor units as well as getting an assist from Key Biscayne officers to ensure a safe U-turn for the bicyclists at the Calusa Circle.

County officials will set up an eastbound and westbound protected lane along the Rickenbacker Causeway from the toll plaza through Calusa Circle (approximately 5.5 miles).

In addition, messaging boards will be placed along the causeway, advising the drivers to use caution during these scheduled morning rides. No significant impacts to area residents are expected during a time when traffic is at low volume.

The pilot program comes on the heels of an accident that resulted in two bicyclists getting struck and killed near the entrance to Hobie Beach. Area residents, as well as city and county leaders, also expect the initiative to control speeders and provide a distinct separation between pedestrians or cyclists from vehicles.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava took swift action in recent weeks to make immediate safety enhancements, such as lowering the speed along the causeway to 35 mph; placing cones and barriers at off-ramps and critical areas; and imploring police to provide stricter enforcement of safety violations committed by pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

After a May 31 public meeting in Vizcaya to address short-term and long-range goals, County Commissioner Raquel Regalado issued a statement on June 24, showing the results of the stricter enforcement, which included (since May 20):

706 hazardous moving violations

306 hazardous non-moving violations

599 written or verbal warnings

3,292 community engagements

3 arrests

61 bicycle citations

178 bicycle warnings

Although ideas have been considered to have peloton riders use the causeway only at designated times for police-protected pack riding, Commissioner Regalado said her idea of the pilot program was necessary.

"Pelotons are a significant user group of the Rickenbacker, but are not the majority of bike riders," she wrote, indicating that most of the bicyclists on the causeway simply enjoy casual recreation or commute to work or school – and, normally, they stay within the bike lanes.

Large groups of pelotons are more likely to travel in traffic lanes, she said, thereby drawing most of the ire and complaints from drivers.

Educating all riders would be a crucial component to improving safety, said Commissioner Regalado, who hoped that further evaluations of peloton riders would take place when school resumes.

The short-term pilot program was agreed upon by multiple stakeholders in an effort to proceed with how an enhanced Rickenbacker Causeway could be safer for all travelers.

The Miami-Dade Police Department, the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works, and Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces will be conducting the program.

Peloton rides are scheduled from 5:30.-7:30 a.m. on the following days: