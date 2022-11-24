Thanksgiving wishes show that our children have gratitude and appreciation for island life

Gratitude is important in our lives; it counteracts negativity, disappointment and conflict. It helps put our minds into a peaceful, happy psychological state. So, as we gather for the traditional Thanksgiving dinner, use the time to express gratitude for the things – and the people – who have helped make your lives better.

To help set the stage for the Key Biscayne community’s Thanksgiving holiday, we asked our team of young mini-journalists to tell what makes them feel grateful. Reading these will make you smile, not only for their thoughtfulness, but because these children obviously do not take anything for granted. They feel blessed – and that is a testament to the love they experience on this Island Paradise.

This Thanksgiving, the things I am grateful for are my family, my happiness, all my life, the members of my wonderful and incredible life and the people of my family too! Thanksgiving is a holiday to be grateful for; what's on your gratitude list?

– Clarissa Oletta

I am grateful for my amazing parents, who were so nice as to give birth to me, and my bratty sister (who I love very much!). Another thing I am thankful for is my grandma, because if she didn't live close to me, I wouldn't be able to get my lovely dog Kibe, and she is the best person in the world!

– Nikkie Nahuz

This thanksgiving, I am grateful for my family, my friends, my pets, my teacher, my activities, God, My football coaches and team, my health and my safe home, The view of the sea from my house, My classmates, all the love I receive, my life, food, water, my parents hard working skills, and finally my brother's help and care.

– Elisa Castro

This Thanksgiving I am grateful for my family, friends, pets, and all of the wonderful things that have happened to me in my life. I am so grateful to have friends because some people don't have friends. I love my family too, and I am so grateful to have them with me. I have always wanted a pet and I finally got one. I am so grateful to my parents for that! I am thankful for everything I have!

– Adela Montes

This Thanksgiving I am thankful for the Earth and my parents because they gave birth to me. I'm thankful for food and water. I am thankful that there are wonderful celebrations, like Christmas and Easter and Halloween. I am very grateful that I have a cozy house and a beautiful city to live in. I am thankful that I have pets and a HUGE family. I am happy that I have life - and that is the most important thing of all.

– Diana Barbera

This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for the people in my life, for food, and for clean water. I am thankful for all the sports that I can do, all the stuff in my life that I have. I am grateful for so much stuff in my great life!

– Mathias Urban

This Thanksgiving I am not just grateful for food and water I am thankful that I have parents; some kids don't have parents. Instead of making a list of all the things I'm thankful for, I will tell you only the most important ones: I am thankful for the world that we live in, and for the air that we breathe. While I am thankful for food and water, in my heart I am thankful for all our blessings.

– Cristina Caparros

This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for my ability to play sports like football, baseball, basketball, and ice hockey. I am also grateful for my family, food, water and the earth. Some other important things I am grateful for are my football coaches, basketball coaches, and baseball coaches. And last of all, for my very happy life.

– Vince Chaustre

This Thanksgiving, I'm thankful for my best friends, my family, my amazing teacher, my favorite sports, my pets, my cozy safe home, my amazing cousins, my brother, and my animals. I'm grateful for my house, my number in basketball (12), all of my companions, food, water, my toys, and all of the wonderful things in the world.

– Alessandro Contreras

At Thanksgiving I am thankful for this world and my pets and family and a lot more! I am thankful for my best friends, and all my friends. When I sleep, I have many dreams so I'm thankful for those. I love rainy days so I'm also thankful for those! I am thankful for books as they give me knowledge every day and at last my wonderful teacher!!!

– Elise Nix

This Thanksgiving I am grateful for my friends and family because they always help me when I need help. I am also thankful for animals because we wouldn't be alive. I'm also grateful for being able to run and walk and my wonderful teacher!

– Paloma Jorre

At Thanksgiving I am grateful for my family, my friends, my pets, my food, soccer, and my amazing island home. I am thankful for my life, the earth, my great teacher, my health, the holidays, my imagination, my birthday, all animals, and my good fortune to enjoy it all.

– Simon Canaglia

I am grateful for my family this Thanksgiving. I am thankful for water and food, for the people in my life and for my home. Also, my friends, and all the things that have happened to me in my life, all the adventures. I am thankful for all my classmates, and my teacher, the best teacher in the world.

– Kaden Polychrones

This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for my life because I have a lovely family, and I have a lovely teacher. I am also grateful that I am on both the gymnastics and soccer teams, I am grateful that I have a lot of friends that are very nice and kind. These are all the things I am grateful for.

– Lexie Eyzenberg

This Thanksgiving, l am thankful for my friends. They are basically the keepers of all the excitement in my life. l am also grateful for my family. My mom and my grandpa help me learn math. Now don't get the impression that I am bad at math; l am currently on an 11th grade level. Oh yeah!! l am also thankful that l am smart. That is what l am thankful for this Thanksgiving.

– Spencer Busto Roessler

This Thanksgiving, I am so very grateful to a healthy happy family - I would not be able to do nothing without them. I wouldn't be able to read or anything! I also live in a very safe place, and it is so lovely here. I have the best teacher ever, and I am also grateful for a home and food and water. This is my Thanksgiving.

– Lina Zadeh

I am grateful for so so so many wonderful things, like my amazing teacher, my caring parents, and my spectacular friends. I am also especially thankful that I am healthy, that I have so many fun activities to do in school and after school, and finally that I am living right now. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!

– Angelica Grillas

This Thanksgiving I am thankful that I have a mom, dad and sister. I am thankful for my pets and relatives. I am thankful that I have food, shelter and clothes. I am thankful I have the best teacher in the world. I am thankful for nature and love, and I am thankful for God.

– Sebastian Dangond

This Thanksgiving I am thankful for having a family, a home to live in, living in a great place, having friends, and having a super great teacher and an amazing school. Where I live, we have such great weather that we can enjoy a great life. I know I am very lucky, and I am very grateful for everything I have.

– David Palacios