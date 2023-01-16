There was no shortage of news last week regarding Virginia Key and its historic beach.

During the last Miami City Commission meeting, Chair Christine King appointed two community members to join its self-appointed staff on the new-look Historic Virginia Key Beach Trust despite dozens of objections and arguments from public speakers, who at times were stern or boisterous.

Last week's action all but effectively removes the previous Trust staff, although the Historic and Environmental Preservation Board would reportedly have to give its final approval. Five members were to be officially appointed to that Board on February 9.

Vincent Brown and Bonita Jones Peabody, Esq. were appointed by King, who said, "I believe they will serve with distinction and integrity."

She said Peabody was born and raised in Miami and used to attend the beach, which was a "Colored-only beach" from 1945 to the early 1960's, when segregation ended. Brown also is an attorney with extensive knowledge of the Virginia Key Beach area, King said.

Jones-Peabody is an assistant public defender, and Brown is a former Opa-locka city attorney.

King said she is looking for the Virginia Key Beach Trust to get moving on projects, such as the long-awaited Black History or Civil Rights museum that apparently has become a tug-of-war of dollars between Miami-Dade County and the City of Miami.

"We will go to the community (a meeting date will be decided soon) on what they'd like to see happening (for that area)," she said. "We are going forward and building that museum, and stand with me to get that done, and I look forward to the progress.

"... And for the millionth time, I am not building a hotel, a Hilton, a Marriott. Whatever is done will be historically and environmentally respectful, and I do not believe this is about me or this (Commission) body. It is about the community, and it is about revitalizing that space. Period.”

The reconfigured Trust members also accepted the resignation of Guy Forchion, who had served as executive director of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust for several years. Architect Neil Hall was appointed as the interim director.

At least half of the 40 people who signed up for the public comments portion of Thursday's meeting requested that King and the other members of the Commission should restore those who had been serving on the Trust Board, although King said all but one had their term expiring anyway.

Many of those speakers wanted the Commission "to right a wrong" after the previous Trust Board was let go after the term "malfeasance" was used by two of the commissioners, although an independent audit did not show that, just sloppy paperwork.

"If I wronged someone and found out, honestly, I had wronged them, I would restore them," said speaker Dennis Phillips. "God restored (those) for being wrongfully persecuted.

"Mrs. (Athalie) Range left a legacy for the Virginia Key Trust to be passed on ... they had the support of the Black community, and they feel they've been disrespected ... and you disrespect the people who support the whole Trust, the whole Black community.

" ... I'm a man of very few words. I take respect as something very cherish-able. ... I ask you to restore the Trust."

The late Mrs. Range was the first Black city commissioner and community activist who helped preserve Miami's only Colored beach.

Her grandson, N. Patrick Range Jr., had chaired the Trust Board before those members were disbanded in October, when the Miami Commission voted 4-1 (Ken Russell cast the nay vote, although he since has termed out).

Commissioners Joe Carollo, Manolo Reyes, Alex Diaz de la Portilla and King ultimately agreed to sit on the Trust Board for a year and revisit the resolution in late 2023 to monitor progress or if changes needed to be made. There has been no indication if they would inherit additional salaries for their roles on the Board.

Range twice addressed commissioners during last week’s meeting, saying he intends to stay involved and help develop a proper museum, even before King made her appointments.

“You’ll continue to see my face,” he said. “We’re going to continue to do what we have to do to get this museum built. I’m here to help. If you don’t want my help, you’re going to have it, anyway.”

While most speakers sided with the Trust, a couple were empathetic on how King was being treated with accusations and innuendo.

One speaker sided with King's idea to replace the entire Trust Board.

"That beach is horrible," she said. "Seaweed is four feet out in the water; the benches are horrible. I've heard everyone criticize the Chairwoman ... (but) you've got to walk on that beach with flip-flops or tennis shoes ... I don't care who gets mad (at me). Let's move on."