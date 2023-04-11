“The [best part of teaching] is the kids; MAST’s Raymond continues to be recognized for his work

One morning earlier this year, MAST Academy history teacher Jeffrey Raymond was unexpectedly called down to the principal’s office. He recalls Dr. Cadian Collman-Perez being offsite that day and walking into the room with her on speaker.

That’s when Raymond was told he made the semifinals for Miami Dade County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year Award.

“Needless to say I was thrilled,” said Raymond, age 53.

Raymond has been teaching for about 20 years, six at MAST. Although he loves his job, this wasn’t his first choice. He previously worked in the music industry while living in Connecticut, before realizing he needed a change.

“I was looking to just change my career into something that would be much more fulfilling,” said Raymond.

“Teaching was a common suggestion from those around me as I’ve always been pretty good with kids.”

Soon after that, Raymond came to Miami to take education courses. He hadn’t intended to stay, but he was quickly offered a full-time teaching job. His love for teaching has kept him here since.

“The [best part of teaching] is the kids,” said Raymond, who teaches AP US Government and AP European History at MAST. “They are everything, they give me my energy. Giving them that support and trying to make them feel loved and appreciated is what drives me every day.”

It is this passion for his job that was key to Raymond being selected for the Teacher of the Year semi-finals. The process has not been easy. He said there is a load of paperwork, self-made videos, and gathered observations from regional employees. While all this made him a little nervous, the support from those around him kept him going.

“I was blown away by how much [administration] supported me throughout this whole thing,” he recalled. “It really made the whole process feel worth it to me in the end.”

Making it to the semifinals is a major accomplishment in a district as large as Miami-Dade, which has about 300,000 students and over 15,000 teachers. MAST recognized the achievement with letters and by hanging banners around the school highlighting his achievements.

“I didn’t win, but … getting all this love from administration and even my students was amazing. Truly, it felt great to just be recognized for all the work I have put in,” said Raymond, who is unmarried.

This past week, Raymond was once again honored at the Key Biscayne Chamber’s Good Neighbor and Giving Tree awards event. Raymond received the Giving Tree Award, which honors Key Biscayne teachers who “give all there is to give.”

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.