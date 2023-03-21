The challenging life of sea turtles is subject of Thursday’s Lunch and Learn presentation

Sea turtles face several obstacles not only to survive the birth experience and journey to adulthood, but also to cope with the challenges of climate change, plastic and chemical pollution, increased red tide occurrences, predators and more.

For example, climate change has been affecting sea turtle hatchlings' sex ratios. Just like alligators, the temperature of the sand can influence whether a turtle will be born male or female. With the sand temperatures constantly climbing and remaining at higher than normal levels, fewer male sea turtles are being hatched.

Plastic pollution affects turtle diets. Many turtles are starving to death despite having a full stomach; because sea turtle babies and adults ingest plastic, mistaking it for food. Babies are attracted to the colors, and adult turtles will eat plastic bags thinking they are jellyfish, a primary food source for some species.

On Thursday, Rumya Sundaram, director of Environmental Science at the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, will lead a Lunch & Learn presentation on The Plight of Florida's Sea Turtles, starting at noon in the Center’s Island Room. Reservations are required. For more information, contact (305) 365-8900 or rlohuis@keybiscayne.fl.gov

Sundaram, who heads the Key Biscayne Citizen Science Project, holds a Master of Professional Science in Fisheries Management and Conservation, a Master of Science in Ecosystem Science and Policy, and Bachelors degrees in Biological Sciences and Studio Art. She teaches online courses for University of Denver on the science of climate change and has researched a range of biological fields, especially aquatic biology. A long-time volunteer at Bill Baggs State Park, Rumya works as a sea turtle nest evaluator.