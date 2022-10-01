The Chowder Chompers: Key Biscayne’s patriotic marching band

It was 1975 when Frank Jones walked into my bicycle shop in Harbor Plaza. He didn’t want to purchase a bike or have one repaired. He had a different purpose: He was searching for musicians to join the Chowder Chompers marching band. He had heard through the grapevine that I was a trombone player in high school, and he was there to recruit me.

I tried to decline his offer. “I haven’t played in 10 years,” I protested. “I don’t even know where my horn is.” But Jones was persistent and, eventually, I relented. My parents pulled out my old trombone, put it in the mail, and, just like that, I was a member of the Chowder Chompers.

Though small gatherings to celebrate the Fourth of July had taken place earlier, most local historians agree the first real parade took place on the Key in 1960. That year, T.O. Sykes and Art Yehle, with help from their families, organized a patriotic parade to remember.

As described by Muriel Curtis in a piece for the Islander, T.O Sykes appeared “dressed in combat boots, playing a beat-up tuba, leading a group of musicians including clarinets, trumpets, a flute and a clutch of kazoos with great spirit.”

The newly-formed marching band needed a name. At the post-parade picnic that first year, the band members reportedly devoured the conch chowder so quickly that they became known as “The Key Biscayne Marching and Chowder Chomping Patriotic Band,” or “Chowder Chompers” for short. For almost 50 years the Chowder Chompers provided music for all manner of community events, from the Lighthouse Run to the Key Biscayne Art Festival to the Lions Club pancake breakfasts to caroling at Christmas time.

It was by all accounts a fun-loving and eclectic group, with members ranging in age from teenagers to octogenarians. Musical ability was appreciated but not essential. The only requirement was a positive attitude. The long-time bass drum player, nicknamed “Boom Boom,” had no previous musical experience when he started.

For many years, Fawdry Molt invited the Chowder Chompers to play on his houseboat for the Christmas flotilla, a fun event that involved dozens of decorated boats motoring around Pines Canal and Hurricane and No Name Harbors. An informal chili dinner at the Yacht Club followed. Fawdry must have gotten distracted by the festivities one year because he ran the houseboat hard aground. No worries – the band transferred to smaller boats and returned to the Yacht Club. Nothing seemed to dampen their spirits.

One of our highest-profile episodes occurred when we performed “Hail, Columbia” at the old Omni Hotel in downtown Miami for the ceremonial entrance of Vice President Nelson Rockefeller. The White House, taking no chances, had provided the sheet music in advance.

But perhaps the most memorable and most fun appearances were the impromptu ones. Once we marched through Winn-Dixie playing John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” I can still picture the startled faces of the customers in the produce section as we marched through, three abreast and 24 strong, with Frank Jones leading the way.

Around 1987, after Frank passed, Bill Cole took over as director. It was a time-consuming position that involved organizing sheet music, scheduling practice sessions, and recruiting new members.

As many band members grew older, they grew less inclined to march. Architect Phil Ostendorf designed a flat-bed trailer with a canopied roof so we could become a rolling band that played while seated. Carl Carter did a masterful welding job, and the trailer was ready in time for that year’s Fourth of July parade. Each entry in the well-organized parade has a fixed position, but the Chowder Chompers were such a hit that year that somehow we managed to cover the parade route three times.

It takes quite a bit of effort to hold a band together, and when Bill Cole moved on in 2012 the Chowder Chompers drifted apart. If there is interest in reforming the Chowder Chompers, please feel free to contact me at bill@islandernews.com or Linda Deighan at lindadeighan923@gmail.com.

