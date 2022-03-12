Raised on Cuban coffee and pastelitos, Danny Gonzalez doesn’t stray too far from his heritage when it comes to overseeing mojitos being blended at his parents’ unique bar and restaurant, The Cleat, at the entrance of No Name Harbor off Key Biscayne.

Last week, in the Wall Street Journal — a publication well regarded for its hard news coverage of politics, finance and world affairs — author Matthew Kronsberg took a lighter approach, selecting the non-traditional mojito and the stunning atmosphere at The Cleat among six venues in a story entitled, “In Miami, a Search for a Perfect Mojito.”

The El Farito Mojito, affectionately named for the nearby iconic Cape Florida Lighthouse — built in 1825 and is the oldest structure in Miami-Dade County — was the subject of the story.

“Matt originally is from South Florida, but moved away,” Danny explained. “When he was trying to make that connection (between Cuban drink and environment), he wanted to visit us as one of his first places. I think it’s cool to be recognized. We don’t have a website, our Instagram page is not active ... just word of mouth. We like it that way.”

What makes the El Farito special is the splash of guava purée and a whisper of coconut syrup, further sweetening the mix of rum, lime, mint, sugar, soda and ice.

“It’s a very classy drink; the better the rum you use, the better the mojito,” said Danny’s mom, Reina.

The El Farito was actually concocted by well-known mixologist and cocktail author Gabe Urrutia, who also developed the Jose El Picante, a twist on a standard margarita, and three other signature drinks at the establishment, which opened in September of 2020 with a beautiful U-shaped Italian terrazzo bar, and priceless, stunning sunset views.

“We had a tasting session to see which (drinks) made the most sense, and some are on the cutting room floor,” Danny said, laughing. “But I’m sure we’ll bring some of them back. Things come and go.”

How popular is the mojito?

Despite its “stirred, not shaken” status, James Bond even once set aside his traditional Vodka martini to sip on the Cuban drink in the 2002 movie, “Die Another Day,” when Pierce Brosnan turned to Halle Berry at the bar and said: “Mojito? You should try it.”

Reina pointed out that Ernest Hemingway also helped popularize the cocktail when he lived in Cuba, where he’d sit at a bar in Havana called La Bodeguita Del Medio (which still exists today), perhaps providing drink for thought for “The Old Man and The Sea.”

And, in the Miami area, where thousands of liquor licenses are granted, the mojito — in some form or fashion — is readily available, even at the local Pollo Tropical drive-through, where a ready-to-drink can from the La Palmita Cocktail Co. will cost you $2.

“I wouldn’t doubt it,” laughed Danny, who hasn’t yet visited some of the other five locations on the Wall Street Journal mojito list, covering South Beach, Coral Gables, Wynwood, Little River and Little Havana.

Danny, 41, runs the day-to-day operations for his parents, David and Reina, the concessionaires at the adjacent Boater’s Grill restaurant in the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.. Danny might be better known in the Miami area and abroad as the bass player in the well-traveled rock band, Jacuzzi Boys, which once got a nice shout-out from punk legend Iggy Pop. They’ll be performing this month after a two-year pandemic layoff.

Lately, Danny has preferred a simple Rum and Coke (basically a Cuba Libre, without the lime), “only because when we’re busy I can go behind the bar and make one swiftly without getting in anybody’s way,” he said, jokingly.

The El Farito Mojito and the Jose El Picante are just two of The Cleat’s top-selling alcoholic beverages. In addition to the always-popular Piña Colada, there’s The Miami News, named after the former evening newspaper (printed from 1896 to 1988), and contains Vodka, lavender syrup, Prosecco blueberry and a splash of sparkling water, which gives it a “light purplish color,” and is “a big seller,” Reina said.

As far as the latest national publicity, both Danny and Reina remain humble and low key.

“Yeah, we’re not necessarily pushing that,” Danny said. “It just happened. We’ve always been a family business, and when something happens organically and naturally, on its own, it just feels more satisfying, especially having someone acknowledge it.”

Reina echoes those sentiments.

“I think it’s important for every business to get publicity, especially if it’s the Wall Street Journal,” she said. “I think, sometimes, you can take things for granted ... we’re so involved In our business. I’m not being vain, but we either got lucky or we’re doing a good job.”

Cheers to that!

The Cleat, a casual bar with a small menu, is located next to Boater’s Grill at the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and is open 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

