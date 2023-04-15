The Diver’s Paradise PADI Open Water certification: Sneakers are boring. Wear fins.

Certified by the world-renowned Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), the Diver’s Paradise Open Water license is the most sought after scuba certification in the world.

With a team of experienced & thorough instructors who are champions of safety, PADI Open Water students learn scuba terminology, diving principles and the basic skills of diving in a pool and then in open water. Diver's Paradise offers two- and three-day classes to accommodate personal schedules — allowing students to learn at their own speed.

“I remember my OW certification like it was yesterday,” Joshua Baum said. “That little spark has inspired me to go the distance, become a scuba professional.”

Baum is currently a PADI Divemaster candidate, the first step on the professional path to becoming a certified instructor.

“You can’t imagine the limitless possibilities, the endless horizons of a life in scuba,” Baum said. “I spent so many years literally dipping my feet in the water as a recreational diver until I dove into the professional life.”

Diver’s Paradise Professional Institute — Key Biscayne, part of the 40-year-old Diver's Paradise scuba diving and snorkeling center, has earned a Florida Department of Education state license — the only one in Miami. Baum will continue his education with the institute, hoping to become a PADI Open Water Scuba Instructor.

“It’s my goal — real and attainable — all part of the plan and all mine,” he said.

"This is an investment in your future. There is a huge difference between something being cheap and something being inexpensive," Managing Director Michael Casey said. "It all begins here at Diver's Paradise and Key Biscayne."

The Diver’s Paradise scuba center & gear shop and Diver’s Paradise Professional Institute are open for business Monday to Sunday — 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Online, visit the scuba center at keydivers.com and the institute at diversparadisepro.com. Contact isabella@keydivers.com for more information.