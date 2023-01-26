The entry block and policing the Rickenbacker Causeway made news in Key Biscayne in 2013

Divided Council to revisit whether to put local cops on the causeway

Three Village Council members went on the record last week against plans to pay for Key Biscayne police to patrol the Rickenbacker Causeway, but local leaders ultimately tabled a vote on whether to reverse the decision in interest of giving the issue a more thorough vetting.

Mayor Frank Caplan said he expects discussions to continue at the Council's next meeting, set for January 22.

New Councilmember Ed London brought up the issue January 8, noting causeway patrols are a Miami-Dade County responsibility – and one for which Key Biscayne residents pay millions a year in property tax dollars - and asking, "Why should we have to spend one dollar of our money to police their road?"

The initiative, which the prior Council passed last year to dedicate two full-time motorcycle officers to the causeway, would cost about $145,000 a year.

London got a second from Councilmember Michael Davey, who had voted against the plan when it first came up; Vice Mayor Mayra Pena Lindsay, who had joined Davey in the "no" column, also said on the 8th she continues to oppose the initiative.

With strong opinions on both sides of the issue and the clock ticking past 11 p.m., Mayor Caplan ultimately called to continue the discussion later. Caplan said he didn't want to make a late-night, time-crunched decision: "It's too important. I don't think we are articulating fully and accurately what caused me to be in the majority voting for this in the first place."

London and Davey agreed to defer the motion.

When discussions resume next week, it's unclear where the votes will fall. London said he's committed to putting the responsibility for the Rickenbacker back on Miami-Dade Police: "It's a waste of our money."

Art Lecture

The Key Biscayne Community Foundation hosted the second in a series of art lectures at the Key Biscayne Community Center.

Where in the World is Islander News?

While visiting the Meade Glacier in Alaska, the Lopez-Jenkins and de Cespedes families took a breather to warm up with news from home via the Islander News.

K-8 Center toy drive

Last December members of the Key Biscayne K-8 Center Student Council distributed over 400 toys to families in need at the Miami Rescue Mission. The group had organized a Turkey Bowl and Turkey Trot the day before Thanksgiving, and teams and students that wanted to participate were asked to bring an unwrapped toy for students.

Students then delivered them to the mission. The group hopes the event will become an annual tradition

Former Council members to current ones: Buy the Entry Block

Former elected officials may outnumber sitting ones in the Village Council Chambers when local leaders return to action next week, all because of what many feel is one of the most important issues facing the Key: the future of the entry block.

As Mayor Frank Caplan remarked, "Every so often an issue or challenge or opportunity really touches a community nerve. The possible redevelopment of the entry block is an example."

The issue has so captured the attention of a number of former Council members that they met last month and decided to push the Village to buy two lots – the former La Carreta restaurant and former Stefano’s nightclub, which is not related Stefano’s Wine & Liquor in The Galleria -- to use as public green space, rather than see them redeveloped as a commercial project.

Key Biscayne-based Commodore Realty owns one of the lots and manages the other; its CEO, Max Puyanic, says he expects to announce his plans for the properties soon. Village officials have indicated they believe Puvanic intends to combine the lots for a commercial project.

In other words, no matter what happens, change is imminent – and that prompted the past Council members, led by Betty Sime Conroy and Ray Sullivan, to meet in the weeks leading up to the end of the year and make plans to make a presentation at the Council meeting January 8.

The agenda item is co-sponsored by Mayor Caplan and Council member Michael Kelly.

Awards of Excellence

The Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Awards of Excellence last week and recognized businesses that nominated themselves and received the top number of online votes. Representatives from winning businesses received plaques from the Chamber.

