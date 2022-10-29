The importance of respect is the topic of poems by our #kbminijournalists

Ending a lull in their writing for Islander News, the #kbminijournalists from the Key Biscayne K-8 Center are back, this time writing some beautiful acrostic poems.

“I think some of these are extraordinarily poignant,” said fourth grade teacher Clio Walshe Crawford.

"These young writers address the topic of respect, and their observations can help us all – young or old – in helping deal with our divided, often antagonistic world. The works seemed a timely reminder,” added Walshe Crawford.

Hope you enjoy these poems as much as we enjoy ringing them to you. A special Thank You to our group of #kbminijournalists, who show they are wise beyond their years.

Respectful to others, such as letting

Everybody be included, though sometimes I need

Space for myself to

Perfect my ideas for models that are always

Exciting. Models keep me

Calm when times are tough, so I can be

Thoughtful and...KIND!!

– Spencer Elliot Bustos Roessler

Remember to treat people how you want to be treated.

Everyone was treated equally with kindness.

Special people along the way.

Play and invite friends to have fun under the sun.

Everyday I am nice to my friends and family, even my little bro!

Continue spreading kindness.

To stand up for friends, help them face their fear.

– Cristina Caparros

Respect: the correct behavior can be used to

Engage with other kids, which is a

Show of kindness so you can

Prepare for new friends and

Escape the mean feelings.

Connect with kindness;

Truthfully, kindness fits us best.

– Simon Caniglia

Respect the government

Eat everything, don't just waste food,

So you can protect the Earth.

Play nice with one another.

Extraordinary people are everywhere!

Collect the trash to save the animals, and

Try to be nice to all people.

– Lexie Eyzenberg

Respect

Everyone, even if they make you

Sad.​

Put on a smiling face.

Everyone

Catch good words and throw them back!

That will help the world.

– Sebastian Dangond

Respect your family, animals, and friends.

Everybody should respect the environment.

Someone can respect someone else by having them to play.

People should treat others how they want to be treated

Encouraging people helps others to do stuff.

Calm people help others to be calm.

Try to respect people with kindness

– Alessandro Contreras

Respect:

Everyone is unique, so

Support your friends.

Protect the environment.

Encourage everyone.

Caring for the environment is good

Treat everyone equally

– Kaden Polychrones

Respecting people all around

Everything that you touch is clean.

Superman even respects the air he uses no harmful things to fly, no

gasses, no nothing, just superpowers!

People can be respectful, but some aren't

Even though that happens you can still be respectful!

Crazy things happen, but the only resources you need are you and your heart

Today was fun, learning about respect.

– Elise Nix

​Respect ​all ​living creatures -

Even your brother!

So, you can smile and have fun and respect one another.

People - like teachers and many others too!

Elephants, giraffes and zebras​​ all from the zoo

Can you respect too?

Treat others kindly and you will see soon!

– Elisa Castro

Respect is to be careful with people.

Excellent! Now be gentle too.

So to be respectful of feelings,

Please be kind.

Everybody has feelings, so be

Careful with them.

Try to be a good person.

– Lina Zadeh

Respect is an

Essential act that can help out

So much when

Participating in games

Even if your

Classmates don’t respect you back,

Try your best to make yourself, and other people, feel better

– Otho Marlieri

Respect all day!

Every day you can respect your family or friends.

Super if you teach respect too!

People can be very respectful.

Excellent work if you try to be respectful!

Crazy things can happen, but always keep trying to be respectful!

Try to be respectful every time you can!

– Adela Montes

Respect everybody –

Even your annoying siblings!

So, if someone is lonely

Play with them and have fun

Encourage people to help the environment

Caring for the environment will make it better

This respect will change our splendid world

– Mathias Urban

Respect means different things to different people

Excellent people show respect to other people

Spectacular things happen when you respect others,

Pretty things.

Even people from the other side of the world can show respect!

Can you respect other people?

Try it out!

– Angelica Grillas

Respect is

Encouraging people to be nice,

Supporting your friends, or

Playing with kids who are left out

Educating kids about helping the environment, and even having

Courage against bullies. All this is

Teaching kids about kindness

– Vince Chaustre

Respect all living things,

Especially animals

Same with books and other things like:

People

Elephants

Cats -- all of them

Treat them like you want to be treated

– Paloma Jorre

Robbing banks is so disrespectful. If I ever robbed, I would give back the things I took.

Everyone should be respectful because then other people will like you.

Stealing is disrespectful

Physical education is fun if you respect the coach

Electing good people is respectful for the person you are electing

Cuddles: If your mom respects you, you should cuddle her!

TV. news can also teach you how to be respectful

– Diana Barbera

Respect is a very strong word which encourages you to be the best person you can be So you can have a lots of friends

People will do the same, like a virus, and the

Environment will be clean and cozy.

To respect! Cheers!

– Nikkie Nahuz

Respect one another

Empathize with people

Stealing is disrespectful

Privacy should be respected

Everybody should be treated nicely

Care for people

The truth should always be told

– David Palacios

Reasons to Respect: so that Everybody could be kind, and Support friends in difficult situations, also Privacy for all Eye contact when people are talking

Caring and sharing, and lastly be Truthful for life.

– Clarissa Oletta