The importance of respect is the topic of poems by our #kbminijournalists

Ending a lull in their writing for Islander News, the #kbminijournalists from the Key Biscayne K-8 Center are back, this time writing some beautiful acrostic poems.
“I think some of these are extraordinarily poignant,” said fourth grade teacher Clio Walshe Crawford.
"These young writers address the topic of respect, and their observations can help us all – young or old – in helping deal with our divided, often antagonistic world. The works seemed a timely reminder,” added Walshe Crawford.
Hope you enjoy these poems as much as we enjoy ringing them to you. A special Thank You to our group of #kbminijournalists, who show they are wise beyond their years.
Respectful to others, such as letting
Everybody be included, though sometimes I need
Space for myself to
Perfect my ideas for models that are always
Exciting. Models keep me
Calm when times are tough, so I can be
Thoughtful and...KIND!!
– Spencer Elliot Bustos Roessler
Remember to treat people how you want to be treated.
Everyone was treated equally with kindness.
Special people along the way.
Play and invite friends to have fun under the sun.
Everyday I am nice to my friends and family, even my little bro!
Continue spreading kindness.
To stand up for friends, help them face their fear.
– Cristina Caparros
Respect: the correct behavior can be used to
Engage with other kids, which is a
Show of kindness so you can
Prepare for new friends and
Escape the mean feelings.
Connect with kindness;
Truthfully, kindness fits us best.
– Simon Caniglia
Respect the government
Eat everything, don't just waste food,
So you can protect the Earth.
Play nice with one another.
Extraordinary people are everywhere!
Collect the trash to save the animals, and
Try to be nice to all people.
– Lexie Eyzenberg
Respect
Everyone, even if they make you
Sad.
Put on a smiling face.
Everyone
Catch good words and throw them back!
That will help the world.
– Sebastian Dangond
Respect your family, animals, and friends.
Everybody should respect the environment.
Someone can respect someone else by having them to play.
People should treat others how they want to be treated
Encouraging people helps others to do stuff.
Calm people help others to be calm.
Try to respect people with kindness
– Alessandro Contreras
Respect:
Everyone is unique, so
Support your friends.
Protect the environment.
Encourage everyone.
Caring for the environment is good
Treat everyone equally
– Kaden Polychrones
Respecting people all around
Everything that you touch is clean.
Superman even respects the air he uses no harmful things to fly, no
gasses, no nothing, just superpowers!
People can be respectful, but some aren't
Even though that happens you can still be respectful!
Crazy things happen, but the only resources you need are you and your heart
Today was fun, learning about respect.
– Elise Nix
Respect all living creatures -
Even your brother!
So, you can smile and have fun and respect one another.
People - like teachers and many others too!
Elephants, giraffes and zebras all from the zoo
Can you respect too?
Treat others kindly and you will see soon!
– Elisa Castro
Respect is to be careful with people.
Excellent! Now be gentle too.
So to be respectful of feelings,
Please be kind.
Everybody has feelings, so be
Careful with them.
Try to be a good person.
– Lina Zadeh
Respect is an
Essential act that can help out
So much when
Participating in games
Even if your
Classmates don’t respect you back,
Try your best to make yourself, and other people, feel better
– Otho Marlieri
Respect all day!
Every day you can respect your family or friends.
Super if you teach respect too!
People can be very respectful.
Excellent work if you try to be respectful!
Crazy things can happen, but always keep trying to be respectful!
Try to be respectful every time you can!
– Adela Montes
Respect everybody –
Even your annoying siblings!
So, if someone is lonely
Play with them and have fun
Encourage people to help the environment
Caring for the environment will make it better
This respect will change our splendid world
– Mathias Urban
Respect means different things to different people
Excellent people show respect to other people
Spectacular things happen when you respect others,
Pretty things.
Even people from the other side of the world can show respect!
Can you respect other people?
Try it out!
– Angelica Grillas
Respect is
Encouraging people to be nice,
Supporting your friends, or
Playing with kids who are left out
Educating kids about helping the environment, and even having
Courage against bullies. All this is
Teaching kids about kindness
– Vince Chaustre
Respect all living things,
Especially animals
Same with books and other things like:
People
Elephants
Cats -- all of them
Treat them like you want to be treated
– Paloma Jorre
Robbing banks is so disrespectful. If I ever robbed, I would give back the things I took.
Everyone should be respectful because then other people will like you.
Stealing is disrespectful
Physical education is fun if you respect the coach
Electing good people is respectful for the person you are electing
Cuddles: If your mom respects you, you should cuddle her!
TV. news can also teach you how to be respectful
– Diana Barbera
Respect is a very strong word which encourages you to be the best person you can be So you can have a lots of friends
People will do the same, like a virus, and the
Environment will be clean and cozy.
To respect! Cheers!
– Nikkie Nahuz
Respect one another
Empathize with people
Stealing is disrespectful
Privacy should be respected
Everybody should be treated nicely
Care for people
The truth should always be told
– David Palacios
Reasons to Respect: so that Everybody could be kind, and Support friends in difficult situations, also Privacy for all Eye contact when people are talking
Caring and sharing, and lastly be Truthful for life.
– Clarissa Oletta