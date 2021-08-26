On St .Patrick’s Day, 1951, five members of the Curtis family arrived in the family car and a Ryder rental truck with all their possessions to begin island living. Two days later our fourth-grader, Karen, and our second-grader, Donnie, boarded a yellow school bus headed into town for a new school.

They’d already attended St Theresa’s, Orange Glade, and Fairlawn Elementary, so a new school wasn’t that exciting, but that long bus ride was—at first.

At that time, I believe Key Biscayne students were bussed to Coral Way Elementary, Ada Merritt Junior High (my alma mater), and Coral Gables Senior High. (For a period of several years, our high schoolers went to Miami Senior High School, but eventually they returned to Gables.)

With Coral Way Elementary nearly 20 miles away, mothers had to form carpools in order for our children to participate in plays, Scouting, sports, and other activities.

Mid-summer of 1952 saw a horrible wooden structure deposited on the four acres the Mackles had donated for a school. At first, we presumed it to be a tool shed. But no such luck -- it was the first of six portables that would become Key Biscayne Elementary school. One was for Principal Verna Knight’s office and library, one was for bathrooms, and the other four were for six grades of classes.

Our school brought out the pioneer spirit when it rained or temperatures were extreme, either hot or cold. But the students could walk or bike to school in a few minutes; some even went home for lunch instead of brown-bagging it and eating at their desks.

Big problems developed that first year. Parents and students got used to OUR school, and they worked hard to improve the physical buildings and grounds. But unhappiness became apparent. Parents were outspoken about the principal, the faculty, and the quality of education. Meetings were held, lawyers took depositions, and the following September saw a complete change of personnel, except for Mrs. Edna Sinclair, who remained a favorite 4th grade teacher until her retirement in 1978.

Karen and 15 classmates constituted the first graduating class on June 4, 1953. They celebrated with a luncheon prepared and served by their mothers in the Community Church Hall. At that time, the Community Church was not furnished as a church but as a hall used by the community for meetings, teen dances, plays, Scouts, county voting, etc. The graduates presented the school with a stone bench, one of two on the Ridgewood side of the school today. By the time Don graduated, the sixth grade celebrated with a pool party at the Key Biscayne Hotel.

Opening day of 1953, the students were greeted by a new principal, Martin Ellison, and new faculty. Not only did Principal Ellison prove to be a fine administrator, he also became a complete part of our community. He knew his students by name as he walked the halls, usually with an arm around a young friend’s shoulder. He visited classrooms and playing fields but didn’t tolerate rule-breakers either.

The community responded and made our school one of the best in Dade County. Under Principal Ellison’s guidance, the Lion’s Club built the larger shelter for P.E. classes. The PTA paid for small chairs and rugs for reading circles, air conditioners in classrooms, and much more. The garden club planted trees around the grounds and helped with patio plantings. Everyone helped. The school became one of the focal points for life on the Key. Meetings were held, and plays, pancake breakfasts, and all sorts of community activities took place there.

In the middle of the 1954-55 academic year, the school moved into the two-story, 12-classroom building on Ridgewood Road. Two years later the cafetorium, library, administrative offices, a physical education room, and bathroom/dressing rooms were added. With such a large facility, it was deemed economically feasible to retain 7th grade on the island. So, for nine years we had two, and then three, seventh grade classes, with Mrs. Gen Koster as a super language arts teacher. A kindergarten was added, and an adult-division Community school was developed so people could extend their school years with interesting courses. We even had summer programs for all ages at the school before Calusa Park was built.

Our daughter Barbara, who arrived on the Key as a two-year-old, spent her nursery and kindergarten years at Miss Helen Claus’ Little Island Playhouse on the Matheson plantation. The Fithian Dance Studio of Miami Beach provided weekly ballet, tap, and tumbling lessons at the playhouse. As Principal Ellison welcomed Barbara’s graduating class from Little Island Playhouse to the elementary school and noticed me sitting in the front row, obviously pregnant with our fourth Curtis child (Elisa), he said, “There’ll always be a Curtis at Key Biscayne Elementary!” I thought he may be right. After graduating 7th grade, Barbara and her classmates went to the Bahamas for their graduation trip!

Note: Following Principal Ellison’s retirement, K.B. Community School has been guided by ten other principals: Irene Koger, Louis Loring, Frank DeLaurier, Judy Payne, Betty Carroll, Dorothy Ryder, Darlene Mooney, Ana Rasco, Silvia Tarafa, and currently Michele L. Coto.