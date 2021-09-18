“The item has passed...,” Venetian Causeway out of Rickenbacker privatization RFP

A request by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman, calling for the removal of the Venetian Causeway bridges from the current Request For Proposal (RFP) for repairs and improvements along the Rickenbacker Causeway generated overwhelming support at Friday’s Miami-Dade Chairman’s Council of Policy Meeting.

“The item has passed. ... It will be coming back to this Council,” assured Board Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz. The next County Board of Commission meeting is Tuesday, Oct 5.

Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey and Village attorney Chad Friedman were on hand to get their comments on the record.

Mayor Davey, who thanked the Commission for passing the resolution, said, “We would ask this (RFP) be sent back to the mayor (County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava) because it would change the (dynamics) of the RFP.”

Friedman echoed those thoughts and added since the language refers to the Mayor’s “same project,” the new language of the RFP must change.

Alex Munoz, the County’s Director of Internal Services, was on hand, on behalf of Mayor Levine Cava, and said the Mayor’s office supports the Venetian item brought forth by Commissioner Heyman, but “there (are) limitations in this process the way the ordinance works and the way state law works.”

At issue is the “Plan Z Consortium” privatization RFP that reportedly includes amenities to the Rickenbacker, such as an observation deck, bike shop, banquet facility, upgrades to parkland and beaches, 36-foot-wide bicycle (and pedestrian) paths, three lanes of traffic at 11 feet per lane; the all-important replacement of Bear Cut Bridge, repairs to the William M. Powell Bridge, and decades-long control of how much to charge for tolls and approved concessions.

Improvements to the Venetian Causeway also had been rolled into the RFP, which has a reported price tag of just over $500 million.

The bid solicitation deadline has been extended to Dec. 13.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Raquel Regalado, who represents Key Biscayne in District 7, will host an open meeting that includes members of her staff and the Parks, Recreation & Open Spaces committee, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Center (TV: Ch. 77) to answer questions and concerns, and listen to suggestions.

Commissioner Heyman, who represents District 4, stretching from the northeastern corner of Miami-Dade County all the way south along the oceanfront to Miami Beach, said she has represented the community on numerous Venetian projects since 2002.

In an Aug. 10 letter, she wrote to Mayor Levine Cava, it read in part: “... I have heard from Venetian residents, businesses, interested parties and the City of Miami Beach. The aforementioned DO NOT want the Venetian bridges included with the Rickenbacker Bridge RFP.

“The common element that brings these two bridges together is they are both County toll bridges. Otherwise, the priority of safe traffic commuting, and resiliency is shared by many bridges. However, the Venetian Isle Bridges are unique in that it is a National Historic Registry Bridge since 1989 and must include Historic Preservation in all plans.

“... Their (FDOT bridge study) work product and conclusion should be considered when putting forth an RFP that includes the target area and funding sources. For all the public engagement, dialogue of problems and solutions and joint work efforts, very little was about the Venetian toll road, and lacked that community’s engagement. I find including the Venetian Causeway in the Toll Road RFP to be disingenuous, an afterthought for furthering P3 (privatization) taking over both County tolls.”

She wanted to engage input from the City of Miami Beach and Miami input, and residents’ HOA’s in a meaningful conversation on how the RFP would impact them. Heyman asked to revise the compatible solicitation, remove the Venetian Causeway and issue an addendum to the solicitation to effectuate same and provide no additional time for responses, the latter item coming on her amendment Friday afternoon.

Prior to Wednesday night’s meeting, Village officials are asking all residents and stakeholders to share their concerns or ideas related to the causeway directly with the city’s staff by using the dedicated email, RickenbackerRFP@keybiscayne.fl.gov, and they will relay those messages to Regalado’s staff “to help drive the direction of the Town Hall meeting.”

Another avenue would be to send your Letters to the Editor at the Islander News and those suggestions also will be relayed. Resident Juan Santaella shared his letter to the Village.

All residents are invited to attend, either in person or remotely.

When a bidder is finally selected after the Dec. 13 deadline, the County will enter into an interim agreement with that winner for 18 months.

Changes to an RFP are not uncommon, Regalado has said. The County could even let the RFP lapse and the process would start all over.