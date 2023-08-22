The Key Pharmacy family set to grow after wedding proposal

One of Key Biscayne’s most well known families, Key Pharmacy’s Port family, which has operated the local establishment for over 40 years, is about to grow.

Maxwell Stettin, the youngest of the family and grandson of Key Pharmacy founder Mark Port, proposed to his now fiancé, Tamilla Askerova, last month.

“We are so excited for him,” said Dana Stettin, Maxwell’s mom and Mark Port’s daughter, who has worked at Key Pharmacy since she was 16.

Maxwell, who helps manage the pharmacy, and Tamilla attended high school at University School at Nova Southeastern University, then lost contact for seven years before meeting again last year.

The proposal took place on the beach behind Key Colony, where Maxwell now resides. The wedding is scheduled for March 2024.

Congratulations to Tamilla and Maxwell.