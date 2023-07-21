The kids will be alright: Crossing guard company wins contract extension

Students going back to school this summer will see some of the familiar crossing guards they have been accustomed to for years.

During Tuesday night's Village Council meeting, Family Crossing Guard, LLC earned a unanimous vote to continue its outstanding work keeping students safe.

The proposed agreement will be for an initial three-year term, not to exceed $240,282 annually, with two one-year optional extensions.

The Village received just two bids (the distance to get to Key Biscayne was the reason provided for the limited choices). Family Crossing Guard's hourly rate came in at $31.50 per school, while another company, with much less experience, came in at $20 an hour per school (and $25 per special event).

Council member Allison McCormick was pleased with the company's work, thanking them "for the wonderful work they do ... they look after our children like they are their own."