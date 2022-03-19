“The Main Street of the future is not just about retail…” Vision Board begins assessing potential pathway to future

How’s that famous song lyric go? “... They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”

Key Biscayne’s Strategic Vision Board, gathering Monday night for the first of four meetings following an assortment of visionary designs from last month’s eight public workshops, couldn’t agree on the idea of creating excess parking spaces.

Solving one issue, but creating another — i.e., more vehicle traffic — with a lower-level parking lot under a promenade of businesses, playing fields and maybe even a school was the immediate conclusion of Luis “Lucho” de la Cruz.

“How about if we discourage people from using cars,” he said, noting for the past couple of years he’s been riding his bicycle to the Community Center instead of taking a short drive. “I’m against more parking spaces,” he added, preferring the Village bring in other forms of local transportation such as shuttles or trolleys (which will be discussed).

Robert Duzoglou offered the example of driving to get a burger two or three malls over, then getting in the car and driving back.

“There were a couple of problems with the initial corridor, definitely not enough parking,” he admitted. “Moving forward, we have to talk about parking, but also produce an environment for more walking (a five-minute walk from the center of the Village to each side of the island, for example, being one of the DPZ CoDesign’s concept norms).

Duzoglou said if it’s designed properly, businesses would spring up on the island “and not have to go to Brickell.”

The order of the meetings was switched for Monday, replacing Community & Management with Place & Design, since DPZ architects had been drawing designs during the workshops and were ready to detail those suggestions.

Galina Tachieva, DPZ CoDesign managing partner and expert planner, led those previous workshops. She highlighted some of the key topics in an 80-page first chapter report that all agreed would have to be trimmed to seven to 10 primary focus points.

Tachieva’s team split up the presentation into four parts, built from community input using Speak Up Key Biscayne surveys and ideas brought forth during the workshops to “upgrade the quality of life of current residents and future generations by improving the physical environment.” It’s all part of what the Village could look like, say, in 20-30 years.

Among the topics:

Create a gateway:

Tachieva showed examples of an oval entry plaza, like in Coconut Grove, along with a “square-a-bout” to alleviate traffic congestion at the Entry Block. She also showed an example of what could be done with a renovated Playhouse and a courtyard.

Reimagine the commercial strip

Tachieva showed how creating a comprehensive Village center, or corridor, with an elevated commercial area to ward off sea-level rise over a large parking lot and a unified stormwater and storm storage facility would change the look of the Village and provide more walkability and resiliency.

She noted that in the surveys, some 80% of residents who responded believed the corridor was at least “somewhat important.”

“The Main Street of the future is not just about retail, shopping for shoes or T-shirts,” Tachieva said, pointing out there’s room for playgrounds and spaces for young adults, for example. “Right now, you have 57 restaurants. You have room for 50 more if you use the space wisely,” but she also said with urbanism comes mixed-use facilities and “each supports each other.”

Lucia Marin wanted to know where the new “hub” of the corridor would be, such as a place for Friday night drinks to meet people, “which we don’t have now. To me, this is the most interesting part, and it affects our quality of life.”

But concentrating too much on the corridor is a mistake, de la Cruz said.

“Our Village is a lot more than commercial (businesses),” he said. “You’ve got to be careful (that) a project does not just focus on the corridor ... Reimagining our residential areas with resiliency — people think that needs to be done (first) in the next 20 years.”

Enable multi-generational living

Tachieva compared the shape of the Esplanade mall to the somewhat triangular shape of one of the apartment buildings in Coral Gables, which once was part of the old University of Miami campus, and how it could look as an assisted living facility with a center courtyard, combined with a restaurant or cafe.

Enhance the green and civic network

The possibility of linking walking spaces from park to park through a “green loop” could exist, Tachieva said, with a small sign pointing to the next green space, whether it’s a botanical garden or beach park area. She hopes to fit the recommended six more recreation fields into the picture and possibly adding a bayside access with a pier and facilities to allow kids to go into the water.

Also, a big issue is transportation going north to MAST Academy, and that would have to be addressed.

Which brings us back to the proposed additional parking spaces.

“This plan would reduce cars,” explained Building, Zoning and Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gauger, “because when you get there (the corridor), you’d be walking a lot.”

Tachieva said anytime you have redevelopment, parking spaces are a requirement. And also, she said, the plan for parking underneath a promenade, with the stormwater components, simply ties in with the Village’s resiliency plans. She agreed that some of that parking area could go to storage facilities for business owners, if so desired.

Village Manager Steve Williamson said, “Jeremy and I are anti-parking people,” but the lack of parking spaces is a reality.

Calleros Gauger pointed out that the Village even has a lack of parking at condominiums because, instead of snowbirds living there, now families with multiple vehicles are there.

Vice Chair Jorge Mendia said: “If I’m a commercial property owner, (I’d say) we don’t have parking. For me, if I circle twice and can’t find a spot, I leave. Maybe that’s an incentive to redevelop (and business owners) suddenly say, ‘If I can get more square footage, I can make more money.’ ... I don’t see the problem.”

One proposed idea was building a parking garage at the Entry Block, and allow shuttles to bring in people down Crandon Boulevard, keeping traffic in check.

“To encourage development with more parking is not my idea of how we should be looking at our future,” de la Cruz said. “... that’s the wrong message, in my humble opinion.

“You have to have the vision that things are going to change (such as the future of multi-modal transportation with shuttles or autonomous vehicles, for example).”

“This is where we argue everywhere we go,” Tachieva said.

At the next Vision Board meeting, set for 6 p.m., Monday, April 4, Chair Mario Garcia-Serra said he would like his panel to review much of what was discussed Monday night before proceeding to the second section entitled Future & Policy, dealing with referendums and ordinances.