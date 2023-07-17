The ‘new’ welcoming smile at Bocage Orthodontics is well known to island residents

Dr. Virginia Bocage believes that a smile is worth a thousand words, and now she has added more smiles to her orthodontics practice on the island.

Longtime and well-known resident Vania Campos has joined Bocage Orthodontics as Patient Coordinator. In her new role, Dr. Bocage says Campos will be “the welcoming smile,” helping new customers navigate all their appointments and dental procedures.

The 15-year practice, which works to help patients “become their most confident selves,” is located at 240 Crandon Blvd., Suite 106 on Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (786) 598-0297. You may also follow them on Instagram at @bocageorthodontics.