What appeared at first to be a simple vote to select the Village Council’s next Vice Mayor came with a touch of controversy to close out the 3-1/2-hour meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16..

Council member Frank Caplan nominated Brett Moss and recognized current Vice Mayor Ed London for stepping in at times and taking the lead role.

But, before that vote was launched, Council member Luis Lauredo had his day.

“First of all, I’m disappointed,” he said. “We have a city where 52% of the voters and close to 70% of the population is Spanish. ... (This) reconfirms my worst fears. This was an opportunity to reach out” with a role that carries a little prestige, and instead showed signs of “an inside clique.”

He also pointed out that Moss already has been Vice Mayor. “I’m deeply disappointed,” Lauredo said.

Lauredo nominated Ignacio Segurola, who responded to the move by saying, “I appreciate the gesture and will decline at this time.”

London then nominated Lauredo, but before that vote could be taken, the first motion for Moss to be elected had to go up for a vote, and Moss was accepted with a 5-2 majority -- Lauredo and Segurola casting the “No” votes.

A deep hush ensued in the Council Chamber as Mayor Mike Davey quickly adjourned the meeting.