“The people of Key Biscayne came through big-time,” as island offers supports to filmmaker Will Foncham on loss of his 5-months old daughter

Charles Press, who spent 47 years in law enforcement before retiring last summer as Key Biscayne’s police chief, said the unimaginable death of his good friend’s 5-month-old daughter might have been the toughest pill to swallow.

“In all my many years of police work, unfortunately, I’ve witnessed some terribly horrific things,” said Press, “but when it hits home, it’s an entirely different feeling, and just emotionally horrible when it’s someone you know and can relate to their family.”

Lillian Rae Bimntim Foncham, the daughter of multi-talented photographer and filmmaker Will Foncham, who has worked closely with Press for 17 years since he started the Sister City initiative between Key Biscayne and Liberty City, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21. No cause of death has been released.

“Obviously unexpected, an unimaginable tragedy,” Press said. “A 5-month-old beautiful girl is gone and that family is crushed.”

A GoFundMe effort, started by Lillian’s Angels had raised $9,132 from a $6,900 goal as of Thursday morning. Click here to donate.

“The people of Key Biscayne came through big-time,” Press said. “The family was desperately in need to provide her a proper family burial, and this helps provide a little breathing room, as they are needing time to adjust the new norm.

“And it wasn’t just the folks on Key Biscayne ... a lot of people came through.”

Press said Foncham (and Watley Clervoix) worked “on more projects together than I can imagine ... Will is a dear friend, an amazing human being and a great father.”

Foncham created the company, Brother Soul Films, helping produce “The Bridge” documentary about how Press brought the communities of Key Biscayne and Liberty City together.

“It was their first big piece of work, and we were blessed that Key Biscayne was able to help fund them with some equipment to better their skills,” Press said.

He calls the Sister City relationship — “which is going on stronger than ever” — the first of its kind in the country, one that combines a very powerful and successful community with an extremely in-need community.

Foncham and Clervoix also accompanied Press and 10 young African-American young men to Oakland for President Obama’s invitation-only My Brothers’ Keeper Conference, which provided an inspiration to everyone there.

On the Fred Hunter Funeral Home site from nearby Hollywood — — well-wishers may send the family a card or have a tree planted in Lillian’s name.

The bereavement message is touching, as well: “Within the 5 months that she was here on Earth, she brought radiance, vibrancy and joy to every person she came across. Her beautiful smile and laughter lit up every room that she was in. The potential she had for her life was immeasurable. She is dearly missed, loved and cherished.”

City of Miami Police Department Commander Kimberly Caruso tweeted: “My heart is truly broken as a mother. I met Will during the holidays with Chief Press and he truly is a sweetheart. I have no words for the loss of his baby daughter. Please assist if you can.”

Lillian leaves behind her father and mother, Lindsey, and her older brother, Liam.